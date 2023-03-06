Fashion
Bella Hadid looks stunning in an ivory dress in behind-the-scenes photos from Charlotte Tilbury’s set
Bella Hadid took to Instagram over the weekend to share some stunning new behind-the-scenes photos.
The 26-year-old superstar who stars in a new Michael Kors campaign wore a form-fitting ivory latex dress that felt like a second skin as she hugged her figure.
The Kin Euphorics co-founder gave her 57.8 million subscribers seven takes of her time working on a Charlotte Tilbury photoshoot.
In the first carousel photo, the model was groomed by a team of stylists working on her hair and makeup.
The brunette beauty was captured with a smile on her face as she shone in a face full of cosmetics.
In her caption, the stunner wrote “Grateful” and tagged Charlotte Tilbury with white heart emojis.
Plus, she made sure to tag every member of her glam squad to give them credit.
Bella, who is the daughter of former RHOBH star Yolanda Hadid, sipped from a stainless steel bottle in the blink of an eye.
A bright steady light flashed on her as she wrapped her lipstick-covered pout around a straw.
The runway regular’s chiseled cheekbones were highlighted with a contoured makeup effect and blush.
The influencer kept herself warm with a layered blanket under a black blouse tied around her neck.
She struck a pose, sticking her hip out and resting her hand on it as she looked up.
Gigi Hadid’s younger sister wore her shiny locks in a side-swept style, letting the rich tresses fall down her back in fluffy ringlets.
Some snaps showed the entrepreneur sitting on set with a fluffy white dress tied around her waist.
Her bodycon dress featured thick straps and a backless design that gave her a toned comeback.
Bella, who is dating art director Marc Kalman, also teased her pert cleavage in the look, which featured a scoop neckline.
The dress draped over her knees, and she completed the outfit with a pair of nude-toned Christian Louboutin heels.
Later on Sunday, Bella reappeared on the popular app to post again, giving her fans a double dose of content.
In a clip of seconds expertly recorded by Yasmine Diba, the Ramy actress spoke the words to SZA’s hit song Kill Bill.
Bella did not add a caption to the post, which also included a photo of herself laughing on set in a sparkly black one-shoulder dress.
Fans, however, speculated in the comments that the star was taking a funny swipe at ex-boyfriend The Weeknd.
The clip showed a very charismatic Bella lip-syncing as she lavished herself in the spotlight.
One team adored her hair, clothes and makeup as they focused on music selection.
Her hair was pulled back into a chic bun with straight, edgy pieces sticking out strategically.
She showed her personality by laughing and displaying various facial expressions while entertaining her digital audience.
