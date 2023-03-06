CAMPUS SNAPSHOT: Dinos rally to win Canada West men’s hockey title





Host Dinos scored twice in the final 10 minutes of the third period as they rallied to defeat the University of Alberta Golden Bears 2-1 in the deciding third game of their Canada Championship Series -West to Father David Bauer Arena. The Bears' Ryan Hughes opened the scoring with less than four minutes left in the first period, a lead that held until midway through the final period. That's when Tyson Upper equalized, setting the stage for Josh Maser's title-winning goal with just over three minutes left in regulation time. Carl Tetachuk made 18 saves for Calgary, while Ethan Kruger stopped 21 shots for Alberta. This is the ninth Canada West title for the Dinos men's hockey program. The Dinos and Bears will soon travel to the U SPORTS National Championship hosted by Prince Edward University from March 16-19. FEMALE HOCKEY The Mount Royal University Cougars came close to winning their first Catherwood Cup but had to settle for Canada West silver as they prepare for the U SPORTS national championship. The Cougars lost a 1-0 decision to the UBC Thunderbirds in the deciding Game 3 of their conference championship series on Sunday. Kaitlyn Ross made 13 saves for the Cougars, who fired 19 shots on goal against Thunderbirds goaltender Elise Hugens in Vancouver. Cassidy Rhodes scored the game-winning goal on the power play just over six minutes into the third period. The two teams will soon be heading to the national championships organized by the University of Montreal from March 16 to 19. WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL The Cougars will play for the Canada West championship and have reserved a spot at the U SPORTS national tournament. The Cougars completed a two-game sweep of the visiting Manitoba Bisons with a 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-22) victory Saturday at Kenyon Court. Quinn Pelland led the Cougars with nine digs, 36 assists, four aces and two kills, while Sarah McKillican added 15 digs and four assists. MRU will take on the Trinity Western Spartans in Langley, BC next Saturday in a one-game showdown for the CW Crown. Both teams will later travel to Vancouver for the national championships hosted by the UBC Thunderbirds March 16-19. MEN'S VOLLEYBALL The Dinos travel to Saskatoon to take on the Saskatchewan Huskies on Friday in a one-off CW bronze medal game as they seek a potential national championship berth. Calgary is coming off a two-game sweep at the hands of Trinity Western in the semifinals. The U SPORTS National Championship will be hosted by McMaster University in Hamilton from March 16-19. WOMEN'S BASKETBALL The Dinos are the fifth seed in the U SPORTS Final 8 hosted by Cape Breton University in Sydney, Nova Scotia this week. The Dinos are coming off a 76-65 loss Saturday at Jack Simpson Gym in the Canada West final against the Alberta Pandas, who were named the second seed for the national championships. Calgary will face the No. 4 Saint Marys Huskies in the quarterfinals on Thursday (2:30 p.m. MT). The consolation matches for the losing teams in the quarter-finals are on Friday, followed by the semi-finals on Saturday and the matches for fifth place, the bronze medal and the championship on Sunday. Here are the seeds for Nationals: 1. Carleton Ravens (OUA champions: 19-3 regular season record, 3-0 in playoffs) 2. Alberta Pandas (CW Champions: 15-5, 3-0) 3. Queens Gaels (OUA finalists: 21-1, 2-1) 4. Saint Marys Huskies (AUS champions: 15-5, 2-0) 5. Calgary Dinos (CW finalists: 13-7, 2-1) 6. UQAM Citadins (RSEQ champions: 9-7, 2-0) 7. Acadia Axewomen (places at wide: 16-3, 1-1) 8. Cape Breton Capers (hosts: 9-11, 0-1)

