Arbitration clauses help resolve disputes in the fashion industry

Behind the glitz and glamor of the fashion industry lies a billion-dollar global industry with high-stakes contracts that deserve close attention to detail.

Disputes in the fashion industry will increase as companies focus on preserving capital, managing liquidity and managing supply chain disruptions in uncertain times.

While dispute resolution decisions are rarely a top priority for fashion executives, arbitration clauses are used more frequently to maximize efficiency and mitigate risk.

Arbitration as fashion armor

Arbitration is a private, consensual mechanism for the parties to resolve legal disputes early in their relationship, in which an arbitral tribunal composed of one or three arbitrators renders a final and binding decision.

The parties must affirmatively consent to arbitration and most often express their consent to arbitration through a clause included in some type of signed agreement. Thus, each moment of contracting is an opportunity for fashion executives to take advantage of the advantages of arbitration.

Arbitration clauses are by no means universal. They deserve careful consideration and should be written with the company’s business objectives in mind.

Typically, an arbitration clause will designate the arbitration institution chosen to administer the arbitration, the seat of the arbitration, the law applicable to the procedural and substantive aspects of the dispute (and often the arbitration clause itself), the method of selection of arbitrators, the number of arbitrators and the language of the proceedings.

The drafting of the arbitration clause must take into account the size and type of dispute, the location of the parties and their assets, in particular the counterparties against which you may have to oppose.

An arbitration clause may also provide for the use of negotiation and/or mediation, and consideration should be given to whether these additional alternative dispute resolution methods should be used simultaneously or as preconditions to arbitration.

Consideration should also be given to the inclusion of enhanced privacy protections, discovery limitations, a predominant party clause, especially with respect to contracts involving United States parties where there is no loser-pays regime and the use of expedited arbitration procedures.

An adjustment for fashion-related contracts

Arbitration can make sense for fashion companies in many ways. It’s faster, simpler, cheaper and permanent. For companies engaged in international transactions, the use of arbitration is particularly useful as it helps to promote enforceability, in accordance with a United Nations convention on foreign arbitral awards, and ensures a fair and impartial process with an arbitral tribunal. who has expertise in the industry.

As the industry continues to grow and fashion companies enter into new types of agreements with more counterparties in all jurisdictions, arbitration is becoming increasingly popular. Unsurprisingly, as many brands expand their global footprint, there is more risk of litigation.

And while many brands may not have resorted to arbitration in the past when their business was confined to a smaller territory, protecting their interests in all jurisdictions has required a change in mindset when it comes to dispute resolution.

This has become particularly important when brands enter new and unfamiliar markets where legal regimes are varied.

Brands with many international counterparties can build consistent arbitration and governing law provisions into their contracts to improve predictability and risk mitigation that might otherwise not be present in the local courts of different counterparties. involved.

An arbitration clause can also help brands manage disputes that arise in connection with protected trademarks, copyrights and design patents. For example, Valentino, Louis Vuitton, and Nike have all received favorable arbitration awards requiring various domain names to be transferred back to the companies.

Fashion brands forge innovative partnerships. The range of collaborations requires brand protection and provides contractual opportunities that should include recourse to arbitration for any potential future disputes.

To ensure the proper functioning and effectiveness of partnerships, the advantages of arbitration are more useful than ever.

Building arbitration into agreements helps companies sell, grow and protect their brands in the face of a changing economy. And future technological and sustainable innovations offer an even more fertile ground for arbitration in the fashion industry.

This article does not necessarily reflect the views of the Bureau of National Affairs, Inc., publisher of Bloomberg Law and Bloomberg Tax, or its owners.

Author Information

Camila Chediak is a Fox Rothschild partner advising businesses on trademark and copyright matters, including licensing, lawsuits and litigation.

Samantha Kounine is a member of Fox Rothschild’s litigation department, advising clients on commercial risk and litigation.

Erika Levin is a partner of the international group Fox Rothschilds and leader of its practice in Latin America.

Write for us: guidelines for authors