Emma Roberts dresses up and brings her mom to Paris Fashion Week





Emma Roberts is front row during fashion month, although the actor has a thing for the Parisian runways in particular. I feel like when you’re here, time stands still, says Robertsvogue. It’s such a different world: shopping, food and fashion are all so elevated and special. You can go to the worst restaurant in Paris, and its more vicious than any great place in LA This week, Roberts landed in the City of Light to admire Gabriela Hearst’s new fall 2023 collection for Chlo, and the star allowedvogue to follow during his exciting day. It was a particularly special trip this time around, as Roberts brought her mother, Kelly Cunningham, with her for the fun. She hasn’t left the country since before COVID, Roberts says. I was really excited to be able to pick her up and take her shopping. I also take it to Caviar Kaspi, it’s such a treat. Before welcoming new creations from designer Gabriela Hearst, Roberts started her fashion-packed day in Paris with mandatory room service. With the help of her stylists Brit and Kara Smith, hairstylist Jacob Rozenberg and makeup artist Benjamin Puckey, she then donned her latest show day look: a mustard yellow leather Chlo dress. I love mustard as a color and I feel like it’s so hard to get it right, says Roberts. I remember seeing Michelle Williams at the Oscars in her mustard dress, and being like, This color is so unique. The dress was also surprisingly comfortable. Usually leather is very constricting, but it was such a great time to wear, says Roberts, who amped up the look with lace-up boots and a cream Penelope bag. I’m always up for a combat boot moment, no matter the occasion, Roberts says. Roberts took Hearst’s chic and understated assortment to the fore. I love seeing shows where everything is obviously ambitious, but portable, says Roberts. That’s what I love about Chlo: I could wear these looks on the red carpet, or in my everyday life. Her favorite looks were those that emphasized the figure. I absolutely died when I saw Kirsty Hume step out in the white dress; I love it and I want this dress, Roberts said. There was also this brown leather off the shoulder look that I loved. The necklines on everything were so amazing. It was either off the shoulders or turtlenecks, and those are my two favorite necklines. Accessories were also a strong point for the star, especially handbags, a Chlo signature. There was this oversized brown bag that I already put my name on, laughs Roberts. I remember being younger and thinking that Chlo bags wereAll. I love their clothes, but I also love their bags and sunglasses. As for what Roberts will do after her whirlwind Paris Fashion Week ends? She currently has two new movies released:About fate AndMaybe I do with Diane Keaton as her mother. It was a dream come true, Roberts says. He’s my style icon and my actor icon. Next year she will also star in a new movie calledspace cadet. He is veryRevenge of a Blondewhether Elle Woods infiltrated NASA, Roberts teases. As someone who starred in the popularShout franchise, Roberts shared that she will also be checking out the latest installment,Cry 6, in theaters this weekend. Oh my god, I’ll be there opening weekend, Roberts said. I can not wait. I like Shoutthe new trailer freaked me out. Below is a look at Roberts’ trip to Paris Fashion Week.

