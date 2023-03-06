



Jase Felker saw the winning run at 180 feet and thought why wait? The Princeton, Kentucky native threw a drive line wide on the first pitch he saw for a two-out, RBI single that tagged Ryan Waldschmidt from second and secured a sweep of Indiana State’s three games with a 7-6 victory in front of 2,128 fans at Kentucky Proud Park on Sunday. The Wildcats (9-2) erased 3-0, 6-4 deficits, tying the game on Hunter Gilliams’ solo home run in the eighth inning before Felkers’ ninth-inning winner on 14e Time UK have won a resounding victory during coach Nick Mingiones’ tenure. Ryan Hagenow pitched two scoreless innings for the win. A second four-point erased an early holeshot before the Sycamores scored three in the seventh to go ahead 6-4. The Wildcats recovered one in the bottom half of the inning, then fired less than one when Gilliams dominated the shot from the opposite field which clipped the top of the fence and rammed into the bullpen of the UIS. After Hagenow threw a zero in the top of the ninth, Waldschmidt started with his fourth hit of the game and moved to second on Grant Smith’s sacrifice bunt. After Jackson Gray nearly ended it with a shot that was caught on the warning lane, Felker hit the winner. REMARKS British coach Nick Mingione is in his seventh season at the helm and now holds a career record of 185-131.

Kentucky is 118-38 in non-conference play under Coach Mingione. UK are 104-16 against non-Power Five opponents. Great Britain are 71-33 in March under coach Mingione.

British pitchers have struck out 117 in 11 games.

The United Kingdom has limited their opponents to three points or less in eight of 11 games. outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt went 4 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs. He is the third British player to have a four-hit day in 2023. He had his first multi-RBI match.

first baseman Hunter Giliam started 124 consecutive college games. He has reached safely in all 11 games this season. He had his second home run, a tying hit in the 8 e .

Infielder Grant Smith started all 127 games of his college career. He had allowed his first hit of the season after 11.1 innings without a hit, a single bloop at LF. Season total: 1-0, 1 SV, 12.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 14 K

started all 127 games of his college career. ON THE BRIDGE Kentucky has the start of its only two-game midweek game Tuesday, March 7 at 4 p.m. ET at Kentucky Proud Park when Murray State makes the trip east. The game will be broadcast on SECN+. The radio call will be broadcast on the UK Sports Network.

