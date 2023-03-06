Balenciaga Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection





Printed text left on the seats explained that Demna had returned to his earliest memory of making a clothing choice as a child in Georgia, when he received the money to pick up pants made by a nearby tailor. The venue he chose today was underground, but a world away from the gritty basement venues from which he first sprung the surprise of his Vetements shows in the mid-2000s. ‘a celebrity ranked first, the professional industry audience was 700 people. If there was a message to read in the place, it is the man, after all, who alerted the world to scan everything he does for subtexts is that this place in the Carrousel du Louvre was purpose-built for fashion shows in the 1990s. It was ground zero for the Parisian fashion establishment, home to Balenciaga, now faced with the task of advancing his vast company through the eye of a storm. The problem: how to close Pandora’s box of the uncontrollable toxic fury of internet opinion? Focusing on creatively redesigning a collection down to its fundamentals is probably just one step on a long road. Part of Demnas’ decision is to refocus on the legacy of Cristbal Balenciagas. Evolution is the main reason I’m here, as he commented to vogue earlier. Stripped of distractions, critically, the collection could be seen as a Demna-ismscyber-avatar menswear hybrid, its familiar floral-print knife-pleated dress morphing into a distinct homage to the founders’ archive evening dresses. . They were long, slim and concealed dresses, elaborately embellished and with a new rounded signature at the shoulder line. Style aside, there’s a much more drastic change on the way for Balenciaga. It was announced only by its absence, the fact that clothing and accessories were cleaned of logos. The allure of high-profile branding is an integral part of the Balenciaga cult that Demna has brought to popular street culture everywhere. It’s a big thing, he admitted. But I think I was going to enter the phase of my work where it doesn’t need to be justified by the mark on it. To be honest, it’s necessary, and I take this opportunity now to convince that it’s the right thing to do. And of course, you know, doing that means not doing it once. You have to persevere in order to change.

