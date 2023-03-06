Victories for Argentine men and New Zealand women at Vancouver Sevens





VANCOUVER (AP) The New Zealand women’s team secured a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics after beating Australia 19-12 on Sunday in the final of the Vancouver leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series. New Zealand’s fourth straight title this season, the World Series, moved 14 points ahead of Australia in the standings. The top four teams in the men’s and women’s playoffs at the end of the season automatically qualify for the Olympics. With only two women’s tournaments remaining in Hong Kong and Toulouse, New Zealand are assured of a place in the top four. Argentina scored two late kick tries to beat France 33-21 in the men’s final for their second World Sevens Series title this season. New Zealand retained the overall lead after finishing in fifth place, but after starting the tournament 21 points clear of Argentina their lead was reduced to 12 points. Just 14 points separate the third- and ninth-placed men’s teams with tournaments remaining in Hong Kong, Singapore, Toulouse and London. The New Zealand women, the 2020 Olympic champions, have now won at their last four stops in the series in Cape Town, Hamilton, Sydney and Vancouver. Sundays was their third final against Australia this season and their 21st against Australia since the start of the series. Both teams were nervous and made handling errors early in the game. New Zealand’s first try came under unusual circumstances: when Georgia Miller crossed the Australian line and was about to force the ball, it was snatched from her hands by a tackler. Australia were penalized in the ensuing ruck and New Zealand captain Sarah Hirini responded by taking a quick kick to score. Australia responded immediately with Madison Ashby taking the ball down the left side, backing up and passing two defenders on her way to the line. Hirinis offload created a try for Stacey Waaka which gave New Zealand a 14-7 half-time lead. Miller made up for her first mistake by scoring the New Zealanders’ third try and taking a 19-7 lead two minutes into the second half. Australia rallied again with a try from Charlotte Caslick which made it 19-12 and gave her team a chance with three minutes remaining. But New Zealand managed to control late possession and hold on for the win. We came here wanting to tick off qualifying for the Olympics and to do that and bring a trophy back to New Zealand is really exciting, Hirini said. While Argentina were chasing their second title of the season in the men’s final, France were playing their first final in this year’s series and seeking their first title since 2005. France had an overwhelming share of possession throughout the game and attacked methodically in building phases. But Argentina could again count on brilliant moments from players such as Marcos Moneta, who started the game with an interception try; his 25th try of the season. The match then produced a thrilling exchange of tries until the teams were locked at 21-21. Argentina went to their kicking game in the final two minutes and created tries in Tobias Wade and Agustin Fraga to seal their victory. ___ More AP Rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

