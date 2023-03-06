Gabrielle Union Wears 6-Inch Heels at 2023 Independent Spirit Awards – Footwear News





If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Gabrielle Union made a sparkling statement for the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards. Union walked the red carpet at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif., with hubby Dwyane Wade for the occasion on Saturday night wearing a double-breasted dress. Designed by Thomas Christos Kikis, her coat-style piece featured pointed black lapels and a dark purple bodice, with an elegant thigh-high slit. The piece was covered in sparkling sequins and beads, creating a true lesson in dress code – with a maximalist twist on the blazer and coat-style pieces. Wade was also perfectly outfitted for the occasion, wearing a dark beige striped blazer and brown pants with dark brown leather loafers.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California on March 4, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images Union’s glamorous outfit was simply accessorized with a sparkling diamond necklace by Mouawad, as well as a pink satin version of Gucci’s popular Jackie handbag.

Gabrielle Union attends the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California on March 4, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images As for the shoes, Union finished her outfit in a dynamic way with a towering set of Gucci platform sandals. The black leather of the “Being Mary Jane” actress $1,290 model smooth black leather uppers with slim ankle straps, crossover toe straps and chunky platform soles – finished with silver-tone metal studs and “GG” monogram logos. The ensemble was completed with slightly flared 6-inch heels, giving the actress’ textured outfit a boost of height.

Zoom on the Gucci sandals from Union. CREDIT: Getty Images

Platform sandals from Gucci. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale’s The Independent Spirit Awards celebrate the achievements of independent filmmakers. This year’s ceremony was held at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif., hosted by Hasan Minhaj. The big winners of the occasion were Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, “Tár” and “Aftersun”. PHOTOS: Check out all the stars from the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards in the gallery.

