Balenciaga RTW Fall 2023

Balenciagas’ fall show on Sunday morning, the first since its publicity scandal last November, was different, very different.

Creative director Demna ditched the celebrity hype and his dystopian mud pit, wind tunnel, sunken stadium ensembles to focus on the art of making clothes, which proved to be his salvation when he and the house engulfed in public outrage on ads that included children, sexualized teddy bears, and articles related to a landmark case of child pornography.

Sunday’s show at the Carrousel du Louvre, the ultimate old-school venue, went off without a noticeable hitch, the runway theater as simple as it gets: rows of black chairs in a long room lined with white canvas, l main tool for sewing. and sewing. Retailers, publishers, influencers and a handful of VIPs filled the room, and WWD saw no signs of protests outside like those seen in front of a few dozen Balenciaga stores in the United States last November and December.

(However, during Akris’ show afterwards, a man outside posted signs protesting Balenciaga.)

The brand has remained largely silent since the controversy erupted, save for multiple apologies, vows to make major changes to its content organization, funding a three-year program with the American Association National Childrens Alliance and a long interview with a sad worthy fashionable.

During a preview at Balenciaga’s headquarters with WWD a few days before the show, Demna said his craft helped him weather the deluge of online hate and death threats that followed two campaigns: one in holiday giveaway featuring kids posing alongside a variety of items, including stuffed animals dressed in bondage gear, and celebrity-stacked spring fashion that included a still life of a restful purse on a page of the 2008 Supreme Court decision United States v. Williams, who upheld the promotion of child pornography as illegal and unprotected by free speech. (The image only appeared on the Balenciagas online store and was quickly removed.)

I kind of escaped or hid by work, Demna recounted. Especially in the most psychologically complicated times when I needed to survive, I went home and started cutting and sewing.

The Georgian designer said he grabbed a stash of vintage pants and, with his sewing machine and scissors, set about creating new clothes from them: pants that turn into jackets, dresses or trench coats . And this deconstruction literally became like a solution for me personally.

He noted that the trouser transformations, very evocative of Maison Margiela, where he worked earlier in his career, were the only elements of the fall collection created after the crisis. Famous for mapping Balenciaga collections well in advance, he launched the fall ready-to-wear collection last October and said his plan from the start had been to open a new creative chapter, reducing the pump to focus more on clothes.

A note placed on each seat said: Fashion has become a kind of entertainment, but often this part eclipses its essence, which lies in shapes and volumes, silhouettes.

The coed fall show unfolded in chapters: first the pants, then an exploration of biker wear, followed by her floral-print fetish dresses, here pleated and with high, rounded shoulders, which were taken over for evening dresses, the closing look upholstered in fine black feathers and belted with a bow.

Eliza Douglas opened the show with her usual deadpan aura, but the models were less rushed, less angry, letting their bug-eyed sunglasses and extra-long sleeves telegraph the icy coolness associated with the brand. They strolled to plaintive guitar strumming by Demnas’ partner Bfrnd and there was no final march or trail arc.

Demnas’ skills as a tailor and seamstress shone brightly in all three sections. The oversized tailoring constructed from trousers was beautiful, inventive and even ironically humorous, with open left-hand zippers serving as ventilation on coats and jackets, and the inside-out leather jeans pockets at the bottom of jackets, unable to contain a lighter or a cigarette. house keys.

The bike’s equipment was shown with the interior airbags inflated, giving the models a hunched-over appearance, their skinny legs sticking out of huge padded boots. Warm-up jackets with small logos were snug, but with the same rounded seam shoulders as all Demnas dresses and day dresses.

The loose dresses were lovely and the evening wear worthy of Oscar night.

After the show, everyone rushed backstage as usual, but the scene was calmer: no Kim Kardashian wrapped in duct tape, and no TV crews; only warm hugs and kisses on the cheek from Kering boss François-Henri Pinault and his mother Maryvonne, dressed in a beige coat teeming with jacquard Balenciaga logos.

During the preview, Demna confessed that many people had asked him if he was considering quitting, which he called absurd, given the number of people, more than 4,000, now employed by Balenciaga, and the glorious legacy of Cristbal Balenciaga, the name more than a century old.

He was also repeatedly asked if he would make boring clothes now to avoid another controversy. The answer was also a resounding no.

I don’t want to become someone else, he said. Deep down inside, I think I’m a lifelong designer. Rebuilding through deconstruction is something I’ve been doing since the beginning.

He hinted that his upcoming shows for Balenciaga will be even more geared towards clothing than the immersive experiences of yesteryear.

I want people to see the work we do for six months, not the set design, he said. I can’t let it overshadow the collection because we make good clothes. I want people to see that and focus on that.

