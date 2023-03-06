The Victoria’s Secret fashion show will be back in 2023 as a “new version”





Something Victoria doesn’t keep a secret? The imminent return of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The lingerie brand announced during their Conference call results 2022 on March 3 that the parade will return in 2023 after a four-year hiatus with some changes in place. “We will continue to leverage marketing spend to invest in the business, both at the top of the funnel,” the CFO said. Timothy Johnson said, “and also to support the new version of our fashion show, which is due to arrive later this year.” Noting that this was the global brand’s first full year as an independent public company, the CEO Martin Waters addressed some of the initiatives Victoria’s Secret has taken in recent months, including bringing in “more models and ambassadors of varying sizes, ages, abilities and identities.” The news of the return of the fashion event comes after the 2019 show has been canceled. The year before, the 2018 show saw its lowest ratings ever. Runway Rewind: Behind the Scenes of Victoria’s Secret’s First-Ever Fashion Show On the day this event took place, vogue published an interview with the marketing director of parent company L Brand Ed Razek which turned heads. At the time, Razek was asked about Rihannafrom the Savage x Fenty show, to which he replied, “Everyone can’t stop talking about the Rihanna show. If we had done the Rihanna show, we’d be accused of flattering no questions asked .” But his words do not stop there. “We tried to make a special show for plus sizes [in 2000]”, he added. “Nobody was interested in it, still not. It’s like, why doesn’t your show do this? Shouldn’t you have transsexuals on the show? No. No, I don’t think we should. Well why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It’s a 42-minute special. That’s it.” Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret Following the published article, Razek, who has since resigned, issued an apology the following day. “My remark regarding the inclusion of transgender models in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show came across as insensitive,” her statement on Twitter read. “I apologize. To be clear, we would absolutely cast a transgender model for the show. We brought transgender models to the castings. And like many others, they didn’t make it. been about gender. I admire and respect their journey to embrace who they truly are.” The story continues Months after the debacle, the founder of L Brands The Wexners revealed in May 2019 that the company was reconsidering the fashion show. “Fashion is a business of change. We need to evolve and change in order to grow. With this in mind, we have decided to rethink the traditional Victoria’s Secret fashion show. Going forward, we do not believe that network television is the good solution.” a note read at the time. “In 2019 and beyond, we are focused on developing exciting and dynamic content and a new type of event to deliver to our customers on platforms it sticks to and in a way that pushes the boundaries of fashion in the global digital age.” For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News app

