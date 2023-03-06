Nina Ortlieb wins Kvitfjell super-G in stunning fashion as Mikaela Shiffrin waits to face Ingemar Stenmark

Nina Ortlieb won the World Cup super-G in Kvitfjell, finishing atop a podium completed by all Austrian skiers for the first time in an alpine discipline since 2009.

Ortlieb’s time of 1:29.25 was enough to claim only her second World Cup victory, while Stephanie Venier and Franziska Gritsch finished 0.12 and 0.38 seconds behind, respectively, in what was the first podium all-Austrian super-G since 2005.

Meanwhile, there was to be no long-awaited World Cup victory for Mikaela Shiffrin, who could have matched Ingemar Stenmark’s all-time record of 86 victories in Norway.

Asked to sum up his emotions afterwards, Ortlieb said: “Incredible.

“I knew at the start that the conditions were getting better and better. I was lucky. I’m sure it wasn’t fair for everyone.

“But I had the opportunity and I think I skied well, and I’m happy to be here today.

“When I got on the chairlift, I said to myself ‘wow, it’s snowing a lot’. Just before the start, I said to myself ‘there’s less snow’.

“I had the TV break in front of me so I was like ‘oh, bad timing today, snowfall and TV break’.

“I then said to myself that I had to ski even better. It was fun and a bit crazy to see the green light at the finish.”

The race started in blizzard conditions with freezing temperatures of -8 degrees Celsius at the top of the course, adding an extremely difficult element to the race, which ultimately proved costly for Shiffrin and those with the top 20 bib numbers. .

There were genuine concerns that the race could be abandoned after Alice Robinson lost her balance and collided with the safety net, as course workers cleared excess snow.

Jasmine Flury of Switzerland was bib No.1 and led the way into the first break with a time of 1:30.13 but was eyed by Sofia Goggia in bib No.16, the Italian masterfully handling the difficult conditions to propel himself into the lead with a time of 1:29.94.

There are incredibly thin margins in skiing, and this was again the case with just 0.58 seconds separating the top 10 skiers heading into the second break.

A total of 30 runners had to complete the course for the race to be official, which seemed to hang in the balance after another interruption came when Valerie Grenier recorded a DNF.

Nonetheless, the action continued, and Goggia watched her nervously, her time increasingly in jeopardy.

Speaking after her race, as the snow subsided, she said: I’m happy with my performance because I really showed up; I was attacking the conditions, which were really tough.

The race has changed. I’m sorry because we fell in criminal conditions and now it’s sunny and everything is going very fast.

Her exasperation was evident when Austria’s Gritsch propelled her into first place with a time of 1:29.63 – 0.31 seconds ahead of the Italian, and a first-ever World Cup victory seemed possible.

That lead didn’t last long, however, and it was Gritsch’s compatriot Venier who took the lead, 0.26 seconds clear at the top, which ultimately proved decisive.

Conditions improved dramatically as the race neared its crescendo, with Ortlieb taking the lead and the prospect of an all-Austrian podium becoming a reality.

The weather started to deteriorate again as the last skiers raced down the course, and no one was able to significantly challenge the top three Austrians.

