Clippers win ACAC women’s basketball championship bronze in thrilling fashion





Briercrest earns last-second 66-64 win over St. Marys for first ACAC medal; men’s hockey falls 2-1 to NAIT in Game 3 of quarterfinal to drop series two games to one

Heading into the bronze medal game at the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference women’s basketball championship, the Briecrest Clippers were already as tested as they could be. A massive comeback to win their first game, another huge comeback to almost claim victory in their second. As a result, they were more than ready for whatever the bronze medal game against the St. Mary’s Lightning had in store for them. Now they go home with the first-ever women’s basketball medal in team history – and it was once again in the most spectacular fashion. Trailing 54-46 going into the fourth quarter, the Clippers would come back to tie the game 62-62 with two minutes remaining, which set the stage for one last drive and one last chance with things tied 64-64, eight seconds on the clock and possession of Briecrest under the Lightning basket. Clippers sophomore guard Dori Sunderland would drive the full length of the field and into the paint before getting rid of Eve Duerksen on the right side, and the Briercrest rookie would make no mistake, causing a traffic rebound for the 66-64 lead. and one second left on the clock. St. Mary’s found no miracle at the finish, and Briecrest got his medal. As she has done all season, Amber Fichtner led the way on the scoreboard, posting 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Brooklyn Martens had 14 points and added 10 rebounds. Maddison Beattie also had 15 points. Sunderland’s assist was their fourth of the game. The Clippers men’s hockey team saw its season end Sunday afternoon with a 2-1 loss to the NAIT Ooks in Game 3 of their best-of-three quarter-final series. Barkman Arena Game 3 score details were not available at the time of publication. The loss marked NAIT’s second straight game against Briercrest 2-1 after winning by the same scoreline in Game 2 on Saturday night. Nurturing a 1-0 lead after Daine Milgate scored with 5:02 left in the second period, the Clippers would see NAIT score twice in the third – including the game-winner with 2:11 left – as the Ooks were shooting for a 2-1 victory. Joshua Lazowski scored both goals for NAIT. Dominik Tmej stopped 33 shots in the loss.

