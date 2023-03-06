The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will return in 2023, four years after it was canceled

The Victoria’s Secret fashion show was set to make a comeback in 2023.

The news was first reported by Retail divingfollowing the company’s fourth quarter 2022 earnings callFriday.

“We will continue to leverage marketing spend to invest in the business, both at the top of the funnel and also to support the new version of our fashion show, which is due to arrive later this year,” revealed Chief Financial Officer Timothy Johnson.

A company spokesperson said People the company is committed to championing women and “always innovates and thinks across all areas of the business to continue to put our customers at the center of everything we do”.

The annual fashion show was a glamorous tradition dating back to 1995.

Comeback: The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will make a comeback in 2023, the company announced on Friday; Sadie Newman seen in 2018

Canceled: The company dropped the Victoria’s Secret Angel title in 2019 amid criticism that the brand didn’t include models of all shapes and backgrounds; the show photographed in 2018

The TV runway not only featured scantily-clad models, but also performances from musical guests including Bebe Rexha, Halsey, Rita Ora, Kelsea Ballerini, Shawn Mendes and more on the last show in 2018.

The company canceled the show and dropped the Victoria’s Secret Angel title in 2019 amid criticism that the brand didn’t include models of all shapes and backgrounds.

Purchases by women aged 18 to 49 had been declining for several years before the move.

A damning article from 2020 in The New York Timesincluded allegations of misogyny, bullying and harassment by former chief marketing officer Ed Razek.

He also raised concerns about the long friendship between L Brands chief executive Leslie Wexner and convicted felon Jeffrey Epstein before his death in prison.

Epstein was awaiting trial on charges of underage sex trafficking at the time.

The 2022 Hulu documentary, Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demonscontinued to shine the microscope on the corporate culture of the lingerie brand.

The three-part series included allegations of body shaming, misogyny and discomfort that the PINK line, which targeted tweens and teens, made girls feel bad about themselves.

Victoria’s Secret was spun off from the parent company in 2021.

She is now looking to regain her notoriety and her grip on her corner of the lucrative lingerie market.

A reading of her Instagram site shows photos of young women of different shapes, sizes and ethnicities, including women of color and non-binary women.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka, 25, also collaborated on a collection of comfy sleepwear and intimates with the designers.

Multimedia extravaganza: The TV track included not only scantily-clad models, but performances from musical guests, including Bebe Rexha, Halsey, Rita Ora, Kelsea Ballerini, Shawn Mendes and more on the last show in 2018

Inclusion: A reading of her Instagram site shows photos of young women of various shapes, sizes and ethnicities, including women of color and non-binary women. Tennis great Naomi Osaka, 25, also collaborated on a collection of comfy sleepwear

Competition: The lingerie market has become more competitive, with celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Lizzo launching their own brands. Skims was launched in 2019 and Yitty started in April 2022

The Grand Slam champion, who is expecting her first child, says vogue it was the new commitment to inclusion that brought her to join us.

“Actually talking to everyone at Victorias Secret and seeing how inclusive it was…I remember talking to them about how I had never seen anyone who looked like me before in their stores.”

“I thought it would be really amazing to change your point of view,” she said.

Victoria’s Secret faced competition from celebrity brands, such as Lizzo’s Yitty brand, Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty and Kim Kardashian’s Skims.