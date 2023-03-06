Coperni Paris Fashion Week Fall 2023 Review





When Coperni employed technicians to spray a fabric dress on Bella Hadid for her Spring 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week in September 2022, the stunt was truly unlike anything the fashion world had seen before. For days after, it was impossible to scroll through any social media platform without seeing videos and comments about the viral moment. Even the negative reviews have spawned millions of views. Thus, for fall 2023, Coperni is stepping up its efforts to merge performance, technology and fashion by integrating Spot robots from the American company Boston Dynamics to parade alongside the models. (The show notes alluded to the concept of man and machine working together.) Rianne Van Rompaey opened the show by approaching one of the robots as if intending to kiss it; the robot grabbed his jacket then handed it back to him. Elsewhere, models were given Copernis’ classic Swipe bags by various Spotlights. On the runway, the clothes were a mix of French heritage staples. Men’s suits, domed cape blazers, cozy coats and button-up shirt dresses layered over lightweight sweaters formed the core of this collection. And it’s no wonder that the deep heritage of duets with French brands is vast. Creative director Sébastien Meyer and CEO Arnaud Vaillant met while studying at ModArt in 2009. They founded Coperni ten years ago, in 2013, while Vaillant was working at Balenciaga. In 2015, they were appointed artistic directors of Courrges. We are very French, very adapted, very portable and very accessible too, said Vaillant O. Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images According to Vaillant, Copernis sales are split between 50% accessories and 50% ready-to-wear. The current Coperni piece de resistance: the swipe bag, a flat and sculptural oval-shaped handbag, available in a multitude of colors and finishes, which has once again been reinvented for the fall 2023 show. Most of our inspiration comes from French culture, added Vaillant. Have been very lucky to live in Paris and have access to so much culture in general and especially fashion. The rest of our inspiration comes mostly from Apple, Tesla’s American tech companies. Coperni has certainly mastered the art of French styling, providing a clean slate for the future of effortless, minimalist looks. There’s a big part of Coperni that’s minimalist, Vaillant said. [Were not making] many impressions or many large volumes. The show ended with a series of tailored pants and textured tops as the robots stretched, walked and danced. Since the brand made its show last season, its number of followers on Instagram has doubled. It’s beautiful to see how such a small structure like Coperni can create so much magic, Vaillant said. People think it’s a big company, but we’re very, very small. Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Peter White/Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wmagazine.com/fashion/coperni-fall-2023-paris-fashion-week-review The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos