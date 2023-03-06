Patriots beat Bobcats in men’s and women’s tennis





FLORENCECS The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s tennis teams returned home on Sunday and both beat West Virginia Wesleyan College, with the men winning in spectacular fashion 4-3 and the women earning a 7-0 win. The Patriots will stay at home for their next three games, including a 2 p.m. game with Edinboro University of Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Francis Marion’s men improve their record to 4-5, while the Patriot women tie their mark at 4-4. In Sunday’s men’s contest, FMU captured the doubles point to take a 1-0 lead. The two teams traded decisions in the first two doubles games with Patriots sophomores Martin Barbera and Luis Lopez Sarasa taking second place by a 6-2 count and the Bobcats winning the second-place game. doubles No. 3 6-2. Patriot juniors Liam Day and Leonel Gonzalez clinched the doubles point with a hard-fought 7-6 (7-4) win in a tiebreaker for first place. People also read… In singles, West Virginia tied the game at 1-1 with a win at the No. 4 position. Day then gave the lead to Francis Marion with a 6-3, 6-4 win at No. 1 in singles and Barbera followed with a 6-4, 7-6 (7-1) win for second place. Barbera improved to a team record of 8-1 in singles action this season. The Bobcats took the win at No. 5 to draw 4-2, but Gonzalez won the game with a 1-6, 7-6 (11-9), 6-1 victory at No. 3 in singles. After losing the first set, Gonzalez led 3-0 in the second set and eventually lost three match points in the marathon tiebreaker. He then won the third inning, as the Bobcats won in singles No. 6 to account for the final margin. The FMU Women cruised to a 7-0 victory over the shorthanded Bobcats. The Patriots earned the doubles point with a clear win at No. 3 and juniors Camryn Cassetori and Julia Pinto won at No. 2 by a 6-0 margin. FMU rookie Chelsea Seidewitz and junior Julie Martincova also took first place in the doubles 6-3. In singles play, the Bobcats fell short on points five and six, leaving the Patriots just one win away from winning the game. Cassetori provided that decision with a 6-0, 6-0 victory at the No. 3 position. The other three points came from wins by Pinto (6-0, 6-0) at No. 4, second Kim Venghaus (7-5, 6-4) at No. 2 and senior Gabriel Karatantcheva (6-4, 6 -3) to No. 1. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scnow.com/sports/patriots-down-bobcats-in-men-s-and-women-s-tennis/article_87e656be-bbcc-11ed-b45e-bb2bb11f1e80.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos