Men’s volleyball overtakes Fairleigh Dickinson, 30





In a Friday night game at the Dillon Gymnasium against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (48 overall, 14 NEC), men’s volleyball (68, 22 EIVA) earned an impressive 30 win. The victory was the third victory consecutive Tigers, after last weekend’s sweep against rival Harvard (58.04). Junior outside hitter James Hartley credited some of the team’s good play against the Knights to the momentum that developed from last weekend’s success. Have this experience [of winning against Harvard] is unmatched by anything else, Hartley told the Daily Princetonian. The Tigers were heavily favored to claim victory over the Knights, and the early dominance of Hartley and fellow senior outside hitter Brady Wedbush confirmed the authority they maintained throughout the night. Wedbush finished the game with nine kills and three aces. Thanks to a solid catch of serve from Wedbush, coupled with Hartley’s own laser-like serves, the Tigers sprinted to a 95 lead to take control of the first set, prompting the Knights to take a timeout. However, the attempt to regroup had backfired on Fairleigh Dickinson as more aces and wins from Wedbush and right side second hitter Nyherowo Omene widened the scoring gap to 168. During a sudden, but temporary change in momentum, the Knights seemed to have planted a seed of energy as a few well-placed tricks set them up for a potential comeback. The Tigers, however, read the Knights strategy well and were able to reorganize to take a 2114 lead. Under pressure, a couple of Fairleigh Knights service errors gave the Tigers a set point opportunity. Junior outside hitter Ben Harrington was able to hammer in a kill to win the opening set for Princeton, 2518. The second set proved slightly tougher for the Tigers, as the Knights took an early 51-point advantage. As the Tigers looked a little confused by a few scramble points that gave the Knights opportunities, Princetons coach Sam Shweisky called for a time out. It was the Tigers’ first and only timeout of the game, and it was much needed, as the Knights were leading 82. Then an assertive run after the timeout put Princeton in a solid position. Although still trailing by 118, the Tigers forced the Knights to call their own timeout. A consistent service run from junior middle blocker Gavin Leising tied the game at 1,212, a tie Wedbush followed with a kill to give the Tigers their first lead of the set. As the Knights struggled to challenge the Tigers’ overbearing serves, the Tigers won the second set, 2518. The quick third set demonstrated the Tigers’ confidence as Omene, Wedbush and Hartley deepened the Knights’ frustration with their dominating play. Similar to the first set, it was Harrington who sealed the deal for the Tigers to win set 2517 and continue the Tigers’ three-game winning streak. The Tigers leave Dillon for a conference road game in Newark against New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) (69, 12 EIVA) next weekend. It’s going to be a battle, Hartley said. NJIT is also very good at conferencing. It’s still between us, NJIT and Penn State [for the championship]so hopefully we can hold on. Kenzy Elshazly is a contributor to the Prince’s Sports section. Please direct any requests for corrections to Corrections[at]dailyprincetonian.com.

