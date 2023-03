Lizzo slams Victoria’s Secret fashion show revival

“Truth Hurts”, right, Victoria’s Secret? Lizzo is questioning the intentions of the lingerie giant’s announced relaunch of its annual fashion show after a four-year hiatus. “It’s a win for inclusivity for inclusivity,” said the 34-year-old pop singer tweeted a teaser clip for the Sunday show. “But if brands start doing this only because they’ve received negative feedback, what happens when trends change again? “Do the CEOs of these companies value true inclusion? Or do they just value money? » A company spokesperson did not directly respond to Lizzo’s comments. In a statement to The Post, they wrote that VS&Co is always innovating “to put our customer at the center of everything we do and reinforce our commitment to championing women’s voices and unique perspectives.” “As we’ve shared before, our new brand projection and new mission will continue to be our guiding principle. This will take us into new spaces like reclaiming one of our best marketing and entertainment properties to date. and flip it to reflect who we are today. We are excited to share later this year. The Post has reached out to representatives for Lizzo for comment. The fashion show was scrapped in 2019 after criticism that it was outdated for only hiring super skinny models to walk the runway. Stuart Burgdoerfer, the chief financial officer of Victoria’s Secret parent company L Brands, said the show would not go on because the lingerie company was working for improve messaging of [the company].”





Lizzo performs at Assago’s Mediolanum Forum on March 2 in Milan, Italy. Getty Images Meanwhile, brands like Aerie, ThirdLove and even Rihanna’s Fenty x Savage have included underwear and models of all shapes and sizes in their campaigns, responding to the body positivity movement. Lizzo launched her own line of shapewear, Yittyin 2022. Sizes range from XS to 6X.





Victoria’s Secret was rebranded in 2021 after criticism that it only catered to one slender body type. Victoria’s Secret





The date of the show has yet to be announced. Victoria’s Secret The alleged involvement of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in the business dealings of L Brands founder Les Wexner has also not helped the brand’s reputation. Victoria’s Secret announced its name change in August 2021, removing its Super Thin Angels and introducing the VS Collective: a group of 10 diverse women with different body types and accomplishments. The list includes Hailey BieberBella Hadid, Adut Akech, Priyanka Chopra, Megan Rapinoe, Valentina Sampaio, Paloma Elsesser and Naomi Osaka.

