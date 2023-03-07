How to style a tie in 2023





Is it a flower? Is it a brooch? No, it’s a tie! For Pradas recently debuted Fall 23 collection, the models paraded on the catwalk wearing shirts that blurred the boundary between masculine and feminine thanks to the subtle addition of a detail: a tie. Embellished with a tactile floral pattern found throughout the collection, the ties wind delicately through shirt collars and seem to disappear into the placket. Designers Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons noted that the entire collection fused the rigidity of uniform with the beauty of formal wear. How better to do that than with a tie rendered in militaristic neutral tones and camouflaged like a flower?



Floral ties at Prada; Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images days later, Bottega VenetaMatthieu Blazy showed a different take on a similar idea: felted wool collared shirts with matching ties this time around the male models’ necks. The result is a strangely intriguing softening of the rigid gentleman’s uniform. (Additionally, Prada showed matching ties without the floral apparel on the male models. Although it’s worth noting that they each also wore a dress.)



Felted wool ties presented at Bottega Veneta; Photos: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

I’ve always been drawn to the idea of ​​traditional clothing because it can be so ritualistic and how uniforms provide rules to reference and break, says New York designer Daniella Kallmeyer to contextualize the subject. The queer designer has made a name for her eponymous label by artfully transforming historic couture archetypes into silhouettes suited for modern women. She first showed off matching shirts and ties from her brand’s Pre-Fall 23 collection. This fall-winter 23 season, Kallmeyer is even more feminine with a fitted silhouette and a subtle floral pattern.



A matching tie from Kallmeyer’s Pre-Fall ’23 collection; Photos: Courtesy of Kallmeyer



A matching tie from Kallmeyer’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection; Photo: Austin Sandhaus; Courtesy of Kallmeyer “The aesthetic of a matching tie is cheeky and lighthearted,” she explains. function of a matching tie is easily wearable and digestible as an introduction to a new style for many of our customers. The ties in question are delivered with the shirts but are detachable, [and] secured by a small buckle under the collar. “It’s masculine and feminine at the same time, she compares these matching ties to her design philosophy. Immaculate and effortless at the same time. A far cry from the exaggerated shapes of last year at Louis Vuitton, these ties don’t feel satirical. Instead, they offer a wearable interpretation of this storied accessory. Closer to Hedi Slimane’s iconic skinny ties, made both during his tenure at Saint Laurent and Céline, the ties are slim. The materials blend together and require a double take to be sure another layer of fabric even exists. So subtle, in fact, that in the case of Prada, I had to confirm with their team that it was indeed a tie.

