Paris Fashion Week: The best celebrity style from the Fall/Winter shows

Written by Lea Dolan, CNN CNN Style is an official media partner of Paris fashion week . See all coverage here When fashion week takes over a city, celebrities are never far from the action, often in carefully curated outfits that live on our moodboards for the rest of the year. The famous faces seen rushing down runways, or sitting front row, are an essential part of a brand’s marketing strategy, sometimes generating more buzz than the new collection itself. The Fall/Winter 2023 shows at Paris Fashion Week were no different. Julia Fox transformed the cobbled streets into a personal catwalk in a Courrges look from the brand’s show on Wednesday, while singer Halsey’s silver chainmail headpiece fit perfectly in Paco Rabanne’s first show in 25 years. Scroll down to see more of the best celebrity style moments throughout the event. Elle Fanning and Eddie Redmayne front row at the Alexander McQueen fashion show on March 4, 2023. Credit: David M. Benett/Getty Images Julia Fox outside the Courrges show on March 1, 2023. Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Dan Levy at Loewe on March 3, 2023. Credit: Cygne Gallet/WWD/Getty Images Dua Lipa at the Saint Laurent fashion show on February 28, 2023. Credit: Stéphane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images Florence Pugh at the Valentino show on March 5, 2023. Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski in Loewe at the Spanish label’s show on March 3, 2023. Credit: Cygne Gallet/WWD/Getty Images Jared Leto in front of the Vivienne Westwood fashion show on March 4, 2023. Credit: Christian Vierig/Getty Images Sadie Sink front row at the Alexander McQueen fashion show on March 4, 2023. Credit: David M. Benett/Getty Images Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Valentino show on March 5, 2023. Credit: Stéphane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images Julia Fox spotted between two shows on March 4, 2023 in Paris. Credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Ashley Graham was at the Isabel Marant show on March 2, 2023. Credit: Kristy Sparrow/Getty Images Jamie Dornan at Loewe on March 3, 2023. Credit: Cygne Gallet/WWD/Getty Images Model Rosie Huntington Whiteley in front of the Saint Laurent fashion show on February 28, 2023. Credit: Stéphane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images Chlo Sevigny and director Luca Guadagnino attend the Loewe fashion show on March 3, 2023. Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Lisa Rinna on her way to the Paco Rabanne fashion show on March 1, 2023. Credit: Pierre Suu/Getty Images Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz seated at the Valentino fashion show on March 5, 2023. Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Jared Leto attends the Off-White show on March 2, 2023. Credit: Peter White/Getty Images Halsey is seen outside Vivienne Westwood on March 4, 2023. Credit: Christian Vierig/Getty Images Kiernan Shipka arriving at the Nina Ricci Show on March 3, 2023. Credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images Irina Shayk leaves the Vivienne Westwood fashion show on March 4, 2023. Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Mia Regan at Loewe on March 3, 2023. Credit: Cygne Gallet/WWD/Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski in front of the Courrges podium on March 1, 2023. Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Lennon Gallagher and Isobel Richmond attend the Palm Angels show on March 5, 2023. Credit: Antoine Flament/Getty Images Harper and David Beckham on a walk in Paris on March 4, 2023. Credit: Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images Emma Roberts spotted between shows on March 2, 2023. Credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Jourdan Dunn in front of the Victoria Beckham fashion show on March 3, 2023. Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Top image: Singer Halsey attends Paco Rabanne’s Fall/Winter 2023 show in a signature look from the house that lost its founder this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/style/article/celebrity-street-style-paris-fashion-week-winter-2023/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos