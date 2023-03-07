Men’s Tennis No. 21 opens ACC game with two 4-0 sweeps against Miami and Florida State – Reuters Sports News





After a disappointing showing at the ITA Indoor Nationals, Virginia Men’s Tennis looked to turn the page by starting its ACC matchup with weekend matches against Miami and Florida State No. 15. The No. 21 Cavaliers (10-4, 2-0 ACC) took care of the Hurricanes (6-4, 0-2 ACC) on Friday, before dismantling the Seminoles (8-4, 1-1 ACC) on Sunday . Virginia won both games by a score of 4-0. Game 1Miami Virginia was part of its No. 1 preseason ranking in its game against Miami. The Cavaliers returned to their prevailing ways, winning in convincing fashion. As they did at the start of the season, Virginia had no problem securing the doubles point. The junior duo of Jeffrey von der Schulenburg and Alexander Kiefer took a 6-4 victory, and junior Iaki Montes de la Torre and graduate student Ryan Goetz won 6-3 to give the Cavaliers an early 1-0 advantage . The momentum continued in the singles matches, where Virginia dominated. Goetz’s hot hand took him to a relatively easy 6-3, 6-1 victory to give the Cavaliers an advantage on the singles courts. Kiefer followed that up with a dominating 6-2, 6-4 win, paving the way for a 6-4, 6-2 victory for junior Chris Rodesch to secure the game. The Cavaliers didn’t drop a single game in the game, earning a 4-0 win to start the weekend. Game 2 Florida State After having no trouble in their ACC opener, Virginia looked to continue their dominating play against the Seminoles. The game went about as similar to the Miami game as Virginia could have hoped. They had no trouble maintaining their momentum, winning another match in a big way. On the doubles court, Rodesch and graduate student William Woodall won 6-2 to give Virginia an early lead. Montes and Goetz followed that up with a 6-3 win to give the Cavaliers another 1-0 lead. On the singles courts, it was the same story. Von der Schulenburg battled his way to a 6-2, 6-3 win, giving Virginia an early lead. Kiefer followed him with a 6-4, 6-2 win, and Rodesch won 6-2, 6-4 to secure another 4-0 victory for Virginia. Goetz was Virginia’s star overall, winning every game he played that counted for points. The grad student provided the veteran leadership the team needed while currently holding the team’s best record at 13-4. The openness to conference play was just what the Cavaliers needed to get back on track, having lost five of their last seven games they played in the indoor season. Defeating a top-15 team in Florida State will surely give Virginia confidence as they move forward, especially against the conference’s top-ranked No. 10 North Carolina team on March 17. The Cavaliers hit the road for their next game on Friday, where they meet Louisville at 4 p.m. in Louisville, Ky. A video stream can be found at virginiasports.com.

