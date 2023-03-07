Casting of Next in Fashion season 2: meet the creators and animators

Competition reality series Next in fashion is back with a second season that sees a whole new crowd of aspiring designers compete for the life-changing $200,000 cash prize and the chance to launch their own collection with Rent the Runway.

Contestants are judged under the watchful eye of expert guest judges and at the end of each episode, one creator will win the challenge, while another will be sent home.

Next in fashion season 2 will be hosted by fashion designer Tan France and model Gigi Hadid, who succeeds previous host, model and fashion designer Alexa Chung.

Let’s meet the designers and hosts who are all hoping to become the next big thing in fashion…

Meet the creators of Next in Fashion season 2

Amari Carter

Amari graduated from the London College of Fashion originally from Atlanta. She saw fashion as a way to discover herself and used “clothing as a way to create an alter ego” to “feel sexy and powerful” growing up.

Ultimately, it’s the inspiration behind her fashion designs, which she uses to celebrate the women in her life, as well as to “create and discover [her] growth as a woman.

“It shows what my brand is, which is storytelling,” Amari said of her designs.

Danny Godoy

Danny is a full-time drag queen and fashion designer who was born and raised in Inglewood, California. At a young age, he developed a sense of style as “one of many ways to show [his] creative side.

After graduating from fashion school, Danny launched his own line of daring and stunning looks, inspired by key moments in his life and Mexican culture.

He has taken the drag world by storm creating outfits for some of the most famous drag queens including Naomi Smalls, Kim Chi, Bob the Drag Queen, Raven and Monét X Change. But the pieces he makes for himself are unmatched because they give free rein to his creative freedom.

Bao Tranchi

Bao already has a star clientele, creating red carpet looks for Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj and Laverne Cox.

She’s also used her styling expertise for famous music videos, worked as a costume designer on blockbuster movies, and partnered with major fashion brands.

One of her all-time favorite looks she has created is the dress she made for model Ashley Graham, which she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2016. The stunning dress has become a “huge viral fashion moment”.

Deontre Hancock

Deontré is a self-taught designer who has always had a love for fashion thanks to his parents.

After seeing her parents “dress up for church on Sundays and date nights,” it sparked her passion for clothing and her own personal style from an early age.

Born and raised in Washington, he was inspired by the city around him and developed a fondness for street wear, stemming from fashion trends in the region and what everyone wore to school.

He makes sure to put his own twist on fashion trends and has received a lot of recognition for his oversized masculine looks, especially his puffer jackets.

Courtney Smith

For Courtney’s designs, she appeals to “women who hold themselves in their power and wear what they want”.

Her fashion sense was “shaped by the confident, expressive black women” she was raised and surrounded by at a young age in the Bronx.

Learn to “love and have free will [her] body” as a child is how she wants others to feel when wearing her clothes. From a party dress to a sports outfit, Courtney creates clothes for “plus girls who want to show off every time they go out.”

As for the creation of which she is most proud – the dress she made for Alex Newell as the sea witch Ursula in The little Mermaid.

james ford

Combining his love of athletics and formal wear, James is an expert in bespoke suiting with a twist. James’ bespoke suits “represent something very, very different”, especially for female, trans and gender non-conforming bodies.

James is a former four-sport athlete who draws inspiration from different aspects of sportswear and puts the needs of his customers first to know what message their suit will send to the world and of course adding “sophistication and fun”.

His Utility Grandma Vest is his current favorite creation, which he describes as “a fly fishing vest meets a French Victorian couch”.

Desyree Nicole

Desyrée is a former basketball star and menswear designer based in Atlanta. His Todd Patrick brand is named after his little brother and everything in his life has shaped his sense of style, while “the love for [her] the family is 100% the engine of the brand. »

She is also a self-taught designer and is enthusiastic about using her individuality through clothing and having a unique take on everything she creates.

Desyrée’s looks focus on texture and relaxed silhouettes, which have become a popular choice with pro athletes and more, especially the brand’s wool coats and pants. Her favorite creation is a paisley green overcoat embroidered with the places where she grew up.

Nigel Xavier

Nigel is a denim genius who creates out-of-the-ordinary outfits from patchwork and textile manipulations.

Her designs have become fan favorites among music industry stars and says “fabrics, materials, culture and nostalgia” are her main inspirations.

He produces iconic looks influenced by 1990s and early 2000s fashion and being a former high school football player, the Atlanta-based designer reveals that “adapting and observing all the different cultures [him] versatile and open-minded.

Nigel’s top pick in his collection is a pair of oversized patchwork denim pants that can fit five to six.

Eliana Batsakis

Eliana is one of the youngest contestants and never had ambitions of becoming a designer growing up. But she discovered the world of fashion through her theatrical and world-building skills.

Based in Cincinnati, the designer and fashion school graduate began her adventure in college, which shaped her style around comfort. She draws much of her inspiration from storytelling and the imagined lives of the people who wear her clothes to create her bold, chunky looks.

Eliana made a dress for her friend’s maternity photo shoot, which has become the item of clothing she is most proud of. She wanted her friend to “feel beautiful and have a special fashion moment during her pregnancy that she could look back on and remember forever.”

Qaysean Williams

Qaysean found his voice through fashion at a young age and never saw himself portrayed in popular media growing up due to his disability.

He says, “Fashion was the very thing that gave me a voice. It made me feel worthy enough, powerful enough, beautiful enough, it gave me a reason to love myself for being me.

Qaysean, who also has a flair for acting and rapping, is a New Jersey-based designer who, after experimenting with his style in high school, launched his own brand called Manikin. Accessibility is the most important part of his creations with adapted clothing that allows everyone to feel “incredible in their own skin”.

He thinks one of his best looks is the warrior-style dress he created to wear at Vogue World September 2022.

Megan O’Cain

A graduate of Parsons School of Design, Megan loves the playful designs that grew out of ‘vintage clothing and dress-up’ as a child.

She used design as a form of escape from her anxiety and it allowed her to “create a space for play and possibility”. The Brooklyn-based designer bases her looks on “early childhood nostalgia and 1960s couture techniques” to make fun and exaggerated silhouettes.

Her signature piece, the Honey Bunny Dress, which doubles as a bag, has become one of Megan’s favorite pieces in her collection.

Osama Ishtay

Fashion has been in Usama’s blood forever and his thinking on fashion was heavily influenced by the women in his family who studied and worked in fashion design when he was from an immigrant background. Syrians in Venezuela.

His interest in making his own clothes grew out of owning a clothing store in Venezuela and after moving to Los Angeles in 2015 he began studying fashion design and created his own label.

His work is “inspired by Arab and Latino culture” and cites fashion legends Gianni Versace, Thierry Mugler and Christian Dior as major influences.

Usama’s signature piece is a blue lace-up dress he designed for rapper Eve that was donated to Autism Speaks, a cause close to his heart.

Meet the Next in Fashion Season 2 Hosts

Tan France

weird eye host, fashion designer and all-around style expert Tan France is back on hosting duties.

He said Hill (opens in a new tab)“It doesn’t matter if you have a week’s experience or 10 years’ experience. It doesn’t matter if you’re self-taught or went to Parsons. As long as you have a vision, you are part of this process, and we will help you champion this success. »

Gigi Hadid

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is one of the most famous supermodels of our generation and her fashion expertise goes far beyond the catwalk.

Gigi revealed to Hill (opens in a new tab)“We’re really not looking for the next best sewer. We’re not necessarily looking for something to sell on TV tomorrow or anything fast fashion.

“We stand for creative direction, concept and storytelling in fashion, and because of that, for the first time, we have hopes of finding new people to enter the industry and lead fashion houses. ”