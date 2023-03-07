Tuxedos and Jumpsuits: Menswear Dazzles on Awards Season Red Carpets





LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) – From classic tuxedos to shiny jumpsuits, menswear has dazzled on red carpets this awards season, sometimes grabbing even the most attention with eye-catching looks. Singer Harry Styles arrived at the Grammys in a sparkly, chest-length harlequin jumpsuit, while Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan chose pale blue and red ensembles as his style choices for the Golden Globes and British Academy of Film ( BAFTA) Awards. While classic suits and tuxedos are still a red carpet staple, menswear now offers a wide variety and bolder choices – bright colors, embroidery or sparkling details, like fashion’s favorite actor, Timothée Chalamet has often demonstrated this with his non-traditional outfits. There’s more expectation now than maybe traditionally…certainly more than there would have been 20 or 30 years ago (when it was) much more pre-established what guys would wear to ceremonies” , Charlie Teasdale, style director of men’s magazine Esquire UK, told Reuters. “Now it’s much more of a guessing game.” Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne has won style accolades for his red carpet choices this awards season, which culminates with Sunday’s Oscars. Her looks have included an all-brown suit adorned with a large flower, a black jumpsuit, and high-waisted black pants paired with a white shirt that features a massive neck bow. Austin Butler poses after winning the Best Lead Actor award for ‘Elvis’ during the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards 2023 at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain February 19, 2023 .REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo In some cases, ties have been loosened or dropped altogether – actor Andrew Garfield sported a more open look in a dark orange suit for the Globes, while Donald Glover chose white silky pajamas under a black jacket for the same event . A lot of the guys you see at ceremonies, it’s a place where people really see the trends that might show up over the next year or two, or even less,” Teasdale said. “Menswear in that sense, especially on the red carpet, has gotten super exciting, especially in the last few years, just because you never really know what’s going to happen and it’s so influential. Teasdale distinguished between film and music ceremonies, such as the Grammys and the BRIT Awards, with the former like the BAFTAs showcasing more classic bespoke suits, and the latter showcasing more daring looks. Men’s accessories this season include shiny lapel jewelry worn by actors such as Rege-Jean Page and Rami Malek, music star Pharrell Williams’ favorite diamond-encrusted sunglasses at the Grammys, and clutch bags. Asked what she thinks of menswear this season, Oscar nominee Michelle Yeoh told Reuters last month, “I love it.” “It’s like men are allowed to have color and be bold and beautiful and stunning or whatever they want.” Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Sharon Singleton Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/tuxedos-jumpsuits-menswear-dazzles-awards-season-red-carpets-2023-03-06/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos