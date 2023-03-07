Why Fashion Archivists Are Obsessed With Miu Miu Mens





This mixed-media approach to Miu Miu menswear may be ripe for a modern reinterpretation, but it was even noted as unusual by fashion critics and customers of the time.vogue reviewing the brand’s fall 2005 menswear collection, fashion critic Tim Blanks wrote: There was an unorthodox feminine thread running through the style, which was most evident in the way everything from a purple duffle coat to a solid tweed suit, was belted. Looking closer at the collections, it’s clear that Miu Miu mens was and still is a subversive brand in its own quiet way. Kardamakis points to the casting labels of waifish, hyper-boyish models dressed in feminine outfits. Think boy. It was that openly gay vibe when everyone was trying to look like executives, you know? he says. Miu Miu menswear’s approach also has parallels with today’s womenswear designers making their first forays into menswear such as Simone Rocha, Chopova Lowena and Peter Do, but without sacrificing their more conventional feminine codes. (Take, for example, the Simone Rocha pearl-encrusted lace suit worn by Paul Mescal at the SAG Awards on Sunday.) Yet fashion editor and writer Rob Nowill, who previously wrote a series on under-hyped menswear brands forAnother magazine, has more humble memories of what Miu Mius menswear meant to customers back then. I mostly remember being in college when it was its peak, he says. I would see pictures of the brand inidentifierand tries unsuccessfully to replicate the look using clothes from Topman. In his opinion, the growing appetite for vintage menswear from Miu Miu presents unique challenges: primarily that it’s hard to discern what, exactly, is worth the high price tag. It’s less collectible than Helmut [Lang] or Raf [Simons] because there aren’t really any It parts, he says. There is no Miu Miu equivalent to the Riot Riot bomber or the Helmut military vest. The clothes look like very good versions of normal clothes. Having recently snagged a few vintage Miu Miu pieces, that’s a fact I can personally confirm. A pair of powder blue nylon pants I recently purchased seem to be designed more to delight and intrigue the wearer than the viewer, which happens more rarely than you might think. They’re light, airy, and perfectly constructed, but to everyone else, they look like a pair of smart, if unremarkable, pants. I think menswear is coming back in the direction of Miu Miu men, Nowill tells me. People are bored of open branding and are looking for smart clothes again. When it comes to Miu Miu men’s clothing, if you know, youknow. This article first appeared on vogue.com Read also : Miu Miu just made fashion history with an Alpine runway show at 9,000 feet above sea level.Here’s your exclusive backstage pass A behind-the-scenes look at Miu Mius’ new Upcycled collection For Rihanna, this crystal Miu Miu set is maternity wear

