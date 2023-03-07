The Victoria’s Secret fashion show returns





Comment this story Comment Four years after Victorias Secret shut down its annual show in a bid to scale up, the lingerie brand is bringing back a version of the star-studded show later this year. High profile shows known for parading elaborately winged, scantily clad models had also drawn criticism for glorifying unrealistic body standards and low diversity. And industry experts warn that the angels of the past will no longer fly. It’s one of those shining examples, when you look at how brands were when it came to body inclusion, what not to do, it’s a surprise that they’re coming back in that direction unless they’ve planned a big step change, said Kara Richardson Whitely, chief executive of mega inclusion consultancy The Superb Agency. Word of a revival emerged during the company’s fourth quarter earnings call last week when CFO Timothy Johnson referenced marketing for a new take on the fashion show later this year. A spokesperson for Victoria’s Secret did not respond to questions from The Washington Post about specific changes. In a statement, the person said the company is constantly innovating and thinking in all areas of the business and will reclaim one of our best marketing and entertainment properties to date and overturn it to reflect who we are today. 5 factors that led to the downfall of Victorias Secrets Former Victoria Secrets parent L Brands (they split in 2021) canceled the show in November 2019 as the brand’s image was in a tailspin. The televised event which drew 12 million viewers in 2001 had fallen to 3.3 million in 2018 as consumer interest waned for its narrow and exaggerated view of female sexuality. Les Wexner, chief executive of L Brands, had also come under scrutiny for his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the billionaire financier who handled Wexner’s money before he was imprisoned for federal sex trafficking. A New York Times investigation discovered that Epstein was using his Victorias Secret connection to pose as a model recruiter, inviting young women to his hotel room for auditions and assaulting them. Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in July 2019 of an apparent suicide. Wexner said he was unaware of Epstein’s alleged crimes and severed ties with him as soon as he found out about them. The fashion show announcement comes as Victorias Secret struggles with steadily declining revenue and weak performance in stores and online, Neil Saunders, chief executive of analytics firm GlobalData, said in a statement. communicated. Saunders said fourth quarter sales fell 7.1% Year after year. The brand also faces stiffer competition from athleisure brands, while lingerie and underwear companies such as Rihannas Savage X Fenty, Aerie and Parade have reduced their customer base. Victorias Secret made its own push towards body inclusivity, as did fellow mall staple Abercrombie, which had also been called exclusive by critics. The lingerie company offers more sizes and uses various designs on its websites, in stores and in marketing campaigns. But unlike Abercrombie, Victorias Secret failed to rehabilitate its perception, and that’s clear from its results, Saunders said. While we recognize and applaud management’s commitment and efforts to make Victorias Secret more inclusive and palatable, it has still not filtered through to customer perception. And, in our view, that won’t be the case for some time, he added. Opening up to taller people was a strategic and necessary decision, said Shawn Grain Carter, a professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology. Gen Z and millennial consumers want inclusivity, authenticity, and sustainability in the brands they buy from. Are you saying you are inclusive in terms of body size? Are you inclusive in terms of generations? Are you inclusive in terms of ethnicity and nationality? Grain Carter said. All of this is relevant in terms of what matters to consumers, especially contemporary consumers. There are also immense business opportunities with the inclusion of size, with more than $40 billion in buying power in the plus-size market, noted Richardson Whitely. But Victorias Secret has a steep road ahead. For years, the brand ignored and openly excluded this demographic. They need to recognize that the plus-size market, in particular, has deep pockets and long memories, Richardson Whitely said. So when a company wants to offer larger sizes, they really need to work on healing that customer journey so customers know they can trust the brand again. The fashion show is an opportunity for the brand to prove that it is dedicated to this rebranding, said Grain Carter. Together, customers will vote and they will decide whether you understand their lifestyle and are sincere in presenting products and designs that reference a lifestyle they identify with, or just guess what? It won’t work and they will find out very quickly because with social media it amplifies right away.

