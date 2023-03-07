Duke men’s tennis extends winning streak with road wins at Notre Dame, Louisville





Many things come in pairs of two. For the Blue Devils last weekend, it was back-to-back ACC wins. On Sunday afternoon, the No. 22 Duke triumphed over Notre Dame 4-2 in South Bend, Ind., to remain undefeated in ACC play and push its winning streak to four games. In a similar turn of events, Duke won Friday’s game at No. 20 Louisville 4-2 in thrilling fashion. We haven’t had a lot of real road games,” head coach Ramsey Smith said after Sunday’s win. And I thought the team really came together as a group, brought incredible energy and the support of the guys who weren’t playing was awesome. Against the Fighting Irish, the Blue Devils started strong in doubles, winning all three games. Still, Notre Dame started the singles just as strong, with Sebastian Dominko winning 6-2, 6-3 over senior Garrett Johns on the first court. However, the Irish’s luck soon ran out, allowing the Blue Devils (10-4, 3-0 in the ACC) to win on courts three, two and then five. [Notre Dame] was probably the fastest court our guys have played all year, Smith said. I think our guys have adapted really, extremely well. [I am] really happy with the current situation of the team at this stage of the season. While the fight with the Fighting Irish (9-6, 0-2 in the ACC) was quick, the Blue Devils struggled to win their second set in singles matches against Louisville. Of the six singles matches, all but one went to a third set. Yet, as Louisville bounced back in the second set, Duke regained their footing in the third set to win the match. It’s been a strong week for Duke freshman Pedro Rodenas, who was one of only two Blue Devil freshmen to compete this weekend alongside Teddy Truwit. The Madrid native has consistently dominated with thrilling wins over Notre Dames Jean-Marc Malkowski (6-4, 6-3) and Cardinals Natan Rodrigues (6-4, 6-3). You never know how freshmen are going to handle the double match environment. He really embraces the team environment, he loves playing for the team, Smith said of Rodenas. He’s only lost one doubles match and he’s won some really big ones. He plays exceptional tennis, and I couldn’t be happier with how he has progressed since. On the other hand, senior captain Andrew Zhang got off to a rocky start, losing to Louisvilles Fabien Salle 7-6(5), 1-6, 3-6 in a very nervous game. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan native had a promising start but dropped the next two sets. The rocky start turned into a doubles against Notre Dame, with the senior and schoolmate Michael Heller losing in the doubles 6-4. Still, the captain bounced back on Sunday with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Notre Dames Matthew Che. He got better every year, he grew as a leader. He’s been our captain for two years. And he really added different elements to his game every year, Smith said of Zhang. And now he’s just honestly, he’s like the perfect Duke student-athlete. It’s just great to see them having so much success this year, in doubles, singles and collectively with a team. While the Blue Devils are undefeated in the ACC so far, they will be taking a break for the coming week. Duke will face Virginia Tech and Virginia in Blacksburg, Va. on March 17 and Charlottesville, Va. on March 19, respectively. Get The Chronicle straight to your inbox Subscribe to our weekly newsletter. Cancel anytime.

