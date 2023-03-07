Kerry Washington looks stunning in Whitney Houston’s red dress in 1996





Kerry Washington attended the American Black Film Festival honors this weekend in a dress full of meaning. THE Small fires everywhere The star made an entrance to the ceremony yesterday in a bright red velvet halterneck dress once worn by music icon Whitney Houston. The Marc Bouwer dress, with ruched detailing throughout, reached down to her ankles, and celebrity stylist Law Roach paired it with a set of matching bright red pumps. The set has been further enhanced with diamond stud earrings and large diamond rings. More from Harper’s BAZAAR play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play Washington’s red manicure matched her dress; As for makeup, she opted for a shimmering silver eyeshadow, pink blush and pink nude lip. Her hair was in silky waves with a side parting. Gregg Deguire//Getty Images Reginald Pearman/AP/Shutterstock//Shutterstock Houston wore the same dress to perform at BET’s Walk of Fame awards gala in 1996. (Black Entertainment Television’s ceremony honors talent in the black music industry and benefits the College Fund/UNCF. After the ceremony, the year’s recipient is enshrined with a plaque installed on the network’s Walk of Fame in Washington, DC) “What’s cooler than wearing Whitney Houston’s dress?” Washington asked while lip-syncing Houston’s 1992 hit “I Have Nothing” in a video she shared on Instagram. “No lies. The real Whitney Houston @marcbouwer dress she wore in 1996. So incredibly special. #ABFFAwards, here I come!” the actress captioned the post. The fifth American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration of Excellence took place Sunday at 1 Hotel West Hollywood. Harper’s Bazaar Harpers Bazaar Lettermark Logo Rosa Sanchez is the Senior News Editor at Harper’s Bazaar, working on news related to entertainment, fashion and culture. Previously, she was an editor at ABC News and, before that, celebrity news editor at American Media. She has also written for Rolling Stone, Teen Vogue, Forbes, and The Hollywood Reporter, among others.

