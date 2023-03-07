In hip-hop fashion history, Lil Kim Andscape can’t be ignored

Hip Hop at 50 is our year-long look at the people, the sound, the art, and the impact of hip-hop culture on the world.

In any discussion of hip-hop and style, there is perhaps no one more influential than Lil Kim.

What began as an organic expression of style between Lil Kim and stylist Misa Hylton is now being recreated by a slew of rappers hoping to replicate his staying power and replicated by high-end fashion designers trying to earn cultural currency.

That’s why a major new exhibition on hip-hop and fashion seems incomplete. Fresh, Fly and Fabulous: Fifty Years of Hip-Hop Style, currently on display at the Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, may well be the largest and most comprehensive exhibit to date, featuring over 100 garments and accessories illustrating the evolution of hip-hop fashion. Still, there’s only one ensemble Lil Kim wore in 2003 and too little representation of women’s fashion as a whole.

The history of men’s style is well told, beginning with the fine knits, elements of formal wear with creases in jeans and the tracksuits that B-boys wore in the 1970s, until the explosion of American brands such as Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger in the 1990s, and high-end designers inspired by hip-hop.

Fresh, Fly and Fabulous: Fifty Years of Hip Hop Style exhibits “8-Ball jacket” for men. Fresh, Fly and Fabulous: Fifty Years of Hip Hop Style showcases Kangol, 2022, from the collection of Eileen Costa. Fresh, Fly and Fabulous: Fifty Years of Hip Hop Style Louis Vuitton handbag exhibition, circa 1996. The Museum at FIT, gift of Dorothy Lieberman. Fresh, Fly and Fabulous: Fifty Years of Hip Hop Style features Doorknocker earrings, from the Claw Money Archive collection. Fresh, Fly and Fabulous: Fifty Years of Hip Hop Style Reebok Freestyle exhibition, 2019. The Museum at FIT, gift of Gabriela Durham.

It’s true that a lot of fashion brands and styles come from our boys, said Elena Romero, co-curator of the exhibition and professor at FIT.

We had to dress like the boys to be able to face them, she said. Once we got in, we made our way and started dressing in our own personal style, whether it was adding lycra suits to the Dapper Dan jacket like Salt-N-Pepa or to go full throttle and express our femininity and the power of our body part like a Lil Kim.

On No timea single from his 1995 debut album Hardcorethe artist denounced fake nas and proclaimed that she usually rock Prada, sometimes Gabbana. She was a fly black girl from Brooklyn warning the world that rap and her boys club would be different now.

Because the 4-foot-11 rapper was different: She was flashy, she was boastful, she was open not only with her femininity but also her sexuality.

Lil Kim attends the MTV Video Music Awards at the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center in New York on September 8, 1999. Karl Feile/Hulton Archives/Getty Images

Born Kimberly Jones, Lil Kim rose to prominence as a protege of Notorious BIG and with her rap group Junior MAFIA The Rappers Before Her MC Sha Rock, Roxanne Shante, MC Lyte, Queen Latifah weren’t peddling sex appeal. It was about their wit and their lyrical prowess. But Lil Kim used fashion to flaunt her femininity.

Lil Kim attends the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards. KMazur/WireImage

Some of Lil Kim and Hyltons most iconic looks can be seen in his 1997 crush for you video, which featured the rapper dressed head to toe in monotonous designer outfits. The Crush on You video really introduced me to the fashion industry, Lil Kim said during a ComplexCon panel at 2019. It set the tone for my career.

Lil Kim laid the groundwork for every female rapper to tackle a fashion campaign, be a designer muse or star in a big ad campaign. His first collaborations were with luxury designers such as Giorgio Armani, Donatella Versace and Marc Jacobs. She signed with Wilhelmina Models in 1998, had sponsorship deals with Candy Shoes And John Icebergplayed in a MAC Viva Glam campaign (with Mary J. Blige), and modeled in Kimora Lee Simmons’ first lingerie fashion to show for Baby Phat.

Lil Kim during the No Exit toured in New York on December 3, 1997. KMazur/WireImage

Many of the trends started by Lil Kim and Hylton always look fresh. Rihanna paid tribute to Lil Kim by wearing a green fur coat with thigh-high boots and sunglasses to match the iHeartRadio Awards for the first television performance of B-Better Have My Money.

Beyonc dressed up for Halloween in 2017 in a series of Lil Kim’s greatest hits: the Chanel suspenders, red pants and chain-link belt Lil Kim wore in rapper Missy Elliotts in 1997 The rain; the teal wig with the Chanel logo that Lil Kim wore on the cover of Manhattan File magazine in 2001; another magazine cover Photo shoot in which the rapper wore a blonde wig, blue mini dress, blue fur coat and blue contacts; Lil Kim sheer combination with fur cuffs at the Source Awards in 2001; and neon green two pieces ensemble topped with a Chanel link belt, matching fur coat and cropped blonde short she performed in during the No Exit Toured in 1997.

The music video for rapper Cardi B’s second single, Bartier Carditaken from his first album, Privacy breach, included a quick tribute to Lil Kim. Cardi B’s blonde wig has been styled in a bun, she wears red fur and a matching two-piece set. She’s dripping in jewelry and paving the way for rappers in New York and beyond to inspire a new generation of regular, deregulated, shmegular girls who want to live the high life.

Lil Kim has described his early fashion inspirations as a mix of Janet Jackson and hip-hop soul queen Mary J. Blige.

Mary J. Blige was always my big sister in my head, but I didn’t even know her [at the time]Lil Kim said. She dresses like I dress, she moves like I move, she talks like I talk, she moves like I move. Everything about her was me.

Music director Andre Harrell signed Blige in 1988 and released his debut album, What is 411? in 1992. At the time of Bliges’ second album, My lifecame out, she was about to create a new visual of what a soul singer might look like.

Blige was one of Hylton’s first customers. Sean Puff Daddy Combs brought Hylton to Uptown Records to style R&B quartet Jodeci in combat boots, hoodies and upside-down hats for a music video and she began working with Blige soon after.

She was doing R&B music, but she was a hip-hop girl through and through, Hylton said The New York Times in 2016. We grew up in a time when the B-girl look was everything: sneakers, hoops. I just had him watch an interpretation of a feeling, and that feeling was hip-hop. Hip-hop is bravado, hip-hop is tough, and the look we designed addressed that.

Blige was a tomboy who first used his clothes to distract attention. As she grew as an artist, she grew up showcasing her femininity and sex appeal. (The FIT show includes a corset made by Hylton for Blige.) Lil Kim and Hylton built on what Blige was doing with her look and took it to new heights.

Both Blige and Lil Kim brought Harrell’s ethos of hip-hop fashion, which laid the foundation for today’s street style, to the main stage. It was Harrell’s ambitious vision of not just how hip-hop should sound, but how it should look, how it should feel, it did the profitable kind.

Janet Jackson (left) and Mary J. Blige (right) at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

I wanted to bring back the style of Harlem in the 20s, that’s why I created the company Uptown, to evoke the refined style, told Harrell New York magazine in 1992.

A lot of guys who make rap music come from the suburbs or middle class, Harrell told the magazine. I’m the only one who’s really from the ghetto, he says. I saw hard, I lived hard, and I didn’t want to see this. When you release projects, you want to see style and glamour. You want to see mansions, champagne, caviar, fancy cars and beautiful women.

It was the basis of the fabulous ghetto or nigger high, the ghetto glamor that permeated everything Harrell did, and the lasting legacy of so many of the artists he introduced to the world. Lil Kim was one of its greatest practitioners.

When Uptown Records’ Andre Harrell and Puff Daddy introduced the queen of hip-hop soul to the world, it was the start of a movement, Blige said during her acceptance speech. billboard icon price in 2021.

Every girl downtown recognized hers and could understand everything I said, she continued, wearing a custom Rey Ortiz dress. Every female artist who came into the game wanted to do everything I did, and still does to this day. I was ghetto fabulous, and still am. So ghetto, so fabulous, and people were threatened by it. Now everyone wants to be ghetto fabulous.