8 ways to rock the trends





Hooves and claw clamps. Chokers and metallics. Once again, everything old is new in fashion again – this time 1990s styles (some stretching into the 90s). And while the return of some things, namely low-rise pants and pencil-thin eyebrows, has sparked a lot of debate (many women just aren’t ready to pick too much again), many old trends are worth worth adopting. We asked four designers what they were most looking forward to returning, and they all said the same thing: loose pants. On the following pages, these experts show how they’d update throwback silhouettes, with a few more ’90s inspirations included. The fashion revival of the 90s brought back four styles of pants. Embrace the nostalgia, but with these expert tips. wide leg back to top wide leg Catherine Bushera from The Personal Hairdressing Company Styling by Rachel says 90s fashion was all about cool, edgy simplicity and oversized. One of her favorite trends: the wide-leg pants worn by icons like Princess Diana and Julia Roberts, back this year but with more structure and shape. How to wear them: Bushera says it’s important to create a balanced top, such as a blazer over a 90s-inspired graphic tee or, as pictured, a loose tucked-in blouse. For the most current style, add a belt with bold hardware. For a dressier outfit, pair wide-leg pants with a tucked-in loose blouse and colorful slingback heels. For denim, dark and navy washes, says Bushera, will go best with your existing wardrobe. Pair them with a cropped sweater and a tank top with a fun sneaker. Short cashmere cocoon cardigan $425 at Jenni Kayne buy now John “Madden” $295 at The Agency buy now Warren Court leather and suede sneakers $250 at Vince’s buy now back to top Flared leg back to top Flared leg Lawyer, fashion influencer and stylist Thai barker says it’s the mid-rise and high rise of today’s denim flare that sets it apart from the ultra-low styles of the late ’90s and early ’90s, and channels more of a ’70s vibe – the version , said Barker, we should never have played with to begin with. How to wear them: Barker suggests going full ’70s with a tucked-in button-down shirt and platform loafers. (Add an oversized cardigan or blazer for proportions.) For a more casual look: a white t-shirt with a cropped leather jacket, plus a heel with a pointed metal toe. Metal toe leather shoes $100 mango buy now back to top cargo pants back to top cargo pants Stylist Lindsey Evans remembers first seeing a celebrity wear cargo pants when the late singer Aaliyah donned them in the mid-90s. The trend continued into the early 2000s thanks to celebrities such as Mel B from the Spice Girls and Christina Aguilera, who rocked orange parachute cargoes in her 1999 “Genie in a Bottle” video. While cargo pants have finally gone anti-chic, they’re back. How to wear them: For a more “in-the-moment” look, Evans suggests buying them in a color like pink or purple, which feels less utilitarian. The other keys: a fitted top, an oversized layer over it, and heels. If you’re worried about drawing unwanted attention to the hips, Evans suggests going up in size and avoiding pockets that crinkle too much. Attico “Friday” metallic leather handbag $1,150 at Net-a-Porter buy now Cat eye sunglasses $28 at Anthropologie buy now Alexander Wang ‘Julie’ scrunchie embellished sandals $850 at Bloomingdale’s buy now “Diorxtrem MU” unisex goggle sunglasses $650 at Dior buy now back to top Right leg back to top Right leg Stylist Naina Singla loves the minimalist feel of two ’90s-inspired trouser trends: straight-leg denim and leather. How to wear them: Straight leg denim – high waisted and paired with a white tank top or t-shirt and blazer – recalls the “model casual” look made popular by supermodels such as Cindy Crawford. To update the outfit for 2023, Singla suggests skipping long layered necklaces in favor of a “statement accessory” like a white gold tennis choker necklace and opting for an open or peep-toe heel. . As for Singla’s other favorite retro fashion, leather pants, today’s versions are high-waisted and pant-style, unlike the 90s skin-tights. Today, she likes them in black, even in brown or khaki, paired with a sleeveless knit top in a neutral color. After that, choose your other pieces to complete the look: either a draped over the shoulder sweater, gold hoop earrings and black ankle boots, or a long belted trench coat, patent leather loafers and a gold link necklace. James Perse stretch-jersey tank top $180 at Net-a-Porter buy now Vince “Maggie” Bootie $350 at Nordstrom buy now Khaite ‘Beatrice’ Knotted Leather Tote $1,200 at Net-a-Porter buy now Jackson photography by Featureflash Photo Agency/shutterstock.com.

TLC photograph by Pictorial Press/Alamy.

Moss photography by Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch/Alamy.

Spice Girls photograph by PA Images/Alamy.

Aguilera photograph by Pictorial Press/Alamy.

Berry photograph by Everett Collection/shutterstock.com.

Photograph of Princess Diana by Amel Emric/Alamy.

Photograph of Princess Diana by David Parker/Alamy.

Beckham photograph by Bill Belknap / Alamy.

Clothing photographs courtesy of retailers.

Photography by Mel B by Trinity Mirror/Mirrorpix/Alamy.

Paltrow photograph by PictureLux/Hollywood Archive/Alamy.

Design by Jennifer Albarracin Moya.

