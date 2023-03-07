Kerry Washington Wears Whitney Houston’s 1996 Dress at American Black Film Festival Honors





Kerry Washington wore a piece of fashion history to honors at the American Black Film Festival on Sunday. During the ceremony, the actor received the Excellence in the Arts award, alongside a number of other honorees and high profile guests such as Janelle Monae, Lynn Whitfield And Courtney B. Vance. To celebrate the feat, Washington borrowed a dress from one of music’s greatest legends, Whitney Houston. She wore an ankle-length red velvet halter-neck ruched dress originally created for the pop star by designer Marc Bouwer in 1996. Bouwer was a close associate of Houston for many years and even designed her dress. bride. Washington and her stylist law cockroach paired the vintage look with a one-of-a-kind piece from Gismondi 1754’s Ghiaccio collection, a high jewelry flower ring from the brand’s Prato Fiorito collection and their white diamond Puzzle Piece studs. THE Scandal The star couldn’t believe her chance to wear the same outfit as the late icon, posting a video of her lip-syncing to Houston’s song I Have Nothing on instagram. She wrote in the caption, No lie was told. Whitney Houston’s ACTUAL @marcbouwer dress she wore in 1996. So incredibly special. #ABFFAwards here I come! Roach also celebrated the special moment with her own Instagram post from the actress, writing, And Then It HappenedThank you @marcbouwer for letting me go to your archives and borrow the Whitneys dress for @kerrywashington #fLAWless. Houston originally wore the dress for a performance at the 1996 BET Walk of Fame Awards gala where she sang some of her biggest hits, including I Will Always Love You and I’m Every Woman, and also sang happy birthday to his father. It seems Roach has been delving more and more into the fashion archives lately to find the perfect looks for his many high-profile clients. For the NAACP Image Awards last month, the stylist dressed Zendaya in a spring 2002 Versace couture dress for the red carpet before later transforming into custom Prada pieces inspired by a piece from the brand’s spring 1993 collection. A few days later, he returns to the Prada archives, this time to find a look for his companions Euphoria star Hunter Schaferputting her in another custom look inspired by a dress from the Spring 1997 collection to attend the Costume Designers Guild Awards.

