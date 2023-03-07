RECAP: Mens Basketball Run Falls Short in Asheville

STATISTICS | REMARKS | QUOTES | PICTURES

ASHEVILLE — The Chattanooga Mocs’ run in the Southern Conference Championships presented by Ingles ended in heartbreaking fashion Monday night at Harrah’s Cherokee Center. The Mocs found themselves on the wrong end of an 88-79 decision against co-regular season champion Furman.

jake stephens led the way with 25 points and eight rebounds. jamal johnson added 17 with 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists from A.J. Caldwell . Jalen Slawson placed the Paladins with 20.

The Mocs end the season at 18-17. It was a special finale as the seventh seed in the title match beat VMI, co-champion Samford and Wofford along the way.

HOW DID IT HAPPEN

The Mocs came out early and scored on their first two possessions and looked like a seesaw game to come. With the good ones ahead 7-5, Furman methodically went on a 25-4 run to take a 30-11 lead with 7:26 left in the first half.

Chattanooga responded and responded quickly. Christine Courseault sparked a 15-0 surge reducing the deficit to four, 30-26 on a Caldwell layup. The count was reduced to three times before Furman took a 38-33 lead at the break.

“I’m super proud of our guys, they kept fighting throughout,” coach Dan Earl said. “We could have easily given in. That says a lot about their character, they came out swinging and made it an interesting game.”

The Mocs brought it within a point early in the second half on a Demetrius Davis three in front of his bench as it got tight, 39-38, with 17:51 on the clock. The Paladins managed to rebuild the lead to double digits, but they couldn’t get away.

Caldwell’s reverse layup pictured above made it a 69-65 game with 5:02 remaining. This led to the final five minutes where the Paladins thought the game would be over, but the Mocs would fight back with a key field goal or stop. In the end, it wasn’t enough.

“We try to recruit guys with high character and those who will fight and listen,” Earl added. “At different times this year I was tough on them. I wanted to get better faster and it was tough for them. It was tough. I appreciate all these guys. It’s a great experience for our youngsters guys. It showed at the end of the day, through the ups and downs, we stuck together and fought. I’m proud of them.

CITABLE

“Six or seven weeks ago I hurt my thumb and the next day the doctors told me in so many words that I probably won’t be able to play again this season. If you had told me, it is where we would end up I wouldn’t believe you I’m super proud of the guys I love being with these people and I couldn’t ask for a better way to fight We gave each other a chance and that’s all which you may ask.” jake stephens to be able to return for the SoCon tournament and excel after an injury

“It was a special, special time. I’ve been truly blessed to be here for the past five years. My freshman year at college didn’t go as planned and I was able to come and walk and finish by being here “These last five years have been the best times of my life. I want to thank Coach Earl for coming and keeping me for another year and training me the way he did. He made me a better player and a better person. It could have been very easy to turn around and die on the field as a seven seed. We fought until the end and it was a really special season. I will remember it forever. A.J. Caldwell on the last five years at UTC and the end of this season

“Coming here, Coach Earl and the staff believed in me, and I believed in them. I came here and fought with them and my teammates. We became family. I came here and I wanted to play hard in my senior year. I wish it would have ended differently, but I just wanted to come here and give it my all. Coach Earl and the staff did a great job of getting me to my full potential. jamal johnson playing his senior year at Chattanooga

DISCS/SERIES

Chattanooga (18-17) | Fourman (27-7)

Series: Chattanooga leads 57-40 all-time / Chattanooga leads 6-5 in SoCon tournament meetings

NOTES TO KNOW

Stephens 92 points is a new Mocs record for total points in a SoCon tournament. It tops the first 76 scored by Willie White in the 1983 title chase and tied for the 1994 champions by Chad Copeland.

1197 jamal johnson dropped three shy of 1,200 for his career, including 485 as a Moc. It reached 253 3pt (93 at UTC).

dropped three shy of 1,200 for his career, including 485 as a Moc. It reached 253 3pt (93 at UTC). Stephens’ three straight games with 25 points is a first for a Moc in the SoCon tournament. Only White ’84 had three total games with 25 points or better for a career in the event.

IN THE NUMBERS

A.J. Caldwell came close to missing a triple-double by just three assists. That’s the closest he’s come since 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in the Jan. 6, 2021 win over Samford. He averaged 10.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in the tournament.

came close to missing a triple-double by just three assists. That’s the closest he’s come since 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in the Jan. 6, 2021 win over Samford. He averaged 10.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in the tournament. The turnover margin was only -2 (10/8) but a key for the Paladins was +7 in turnover points (6/13).

Despite the 9-point loss, the Mocs were +3 on the scoreboard in 32:16 of playing time from Johnson and tied for 36:03 from Stephens.

