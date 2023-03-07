Rolls-Royce Phantom Syntopia is a one-of-a-kind fashion-inspired piece





If you try to think outside the box for a moment, Rolls-Royce will likely stand out as one of the automakers that is the equivalent of a fashion company in the automotive industry. Stylish bespoke creations from British firms often combine materials, colors and techniques not unseen in the fashion industry, and the new Phantom Syntopia one-off follows this trend again and even elevates it to new levels. Rolls-Royce describes the vehicle you see pictured in the gallery below as the most technically complex bespoke Phantom ever. It was created according to the Haute Couture fashion philosophy in cooperation with the innovative fashion designer Iris van Herpen. For the uninitiated, Haute Couture is the process of creating exclusive, personalized high-end fashion design by hand, which made waves in the mid-19th century when Paris slowly began to become the center of the global fashion industry. 28 Pictures The unique vehicle is based on the Phantom Extended, which Rolls describes as the ultimate blank canvas for customization, and has been in development and construction for four years. The ultra-exclusive Phantom takes its name from Iris van Herpens’ 2018 collection, which is inspired by patterns and shapes found in nature. The Phantom Syntopia follows the same overall design recipe, focusing on the beauty of fluid motion in solid materials. Rolls-Royce calls this theme Weaving Water. For this special collaboration, I took inspiration from the concept of Weaving Water and transformed the feeling of being in motion into an immersive experience of fluidity inside the Phantom. I wanted it to become a state-of-the-art experience, overwhelmed by the forces of nature. The powerful motion of the Phantom is woven into the shifting three-dimensional waves inside the car to embody the ingenuity of nature, explains fashion designer Iris van Herpen. This Weaving Water approach can be seen for the first time when you open the doors and take a look at the headliner, which was the most technically challenging component of the Phantom Syntopia for the designers. It was made from a single sheet of leather selected from over 1,000 skins. These impressively precise symmetrical cuts were all made by hand and give the headliner a liquid three-dimensional look. The process of applying these 162 delicate petals alone took nearly 300 hours for van Herpens’ team at the Rolls-Royces Goodwood factory. Combining all the other design, preparation and construction operations, the headliner required around 700 hours of collective work. Another very interesting detail is the design of the picnic tables which mirrors the Weaving Water theme of the Phantoms front cover. This unique finish was achieved by combining several layers of paint and lacquer containing different amounts of glass particles. The formula was developed over four months by car manufacturers Exterior Surface Center before it was ready to be applied to the car with nine test versions carried out before finding the ideal proportion of glass particles.

