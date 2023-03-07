Michigan sweeps UW in crushing two games, season ends in Ann Arbor The Badger Herald

The University of Wisconsin men’s hockey season ended in a crushing fashion after be swept away by Michigan in Ann Arbor in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament last Saturday.

The loss makes it two straight seasons and eight of the last nine without playoff play for the Badgers, ending with a file of 13-23-0. Michigan, with a record of 22-11-3moves on to play in the semifinals of the tournament against Notre Dame next weekend.

Here’s how the best of three Yost Ice Arena series went.

Game 1

Game 1 was a high-scoring affair that was about as back-and-forth as it gets, with five lead changes, five ties and a hat-trick.

The Badgers turned to junior Kyle McClellan in the weekend opener after his fabulous performance in last weekend’s series finale against Penn State. This week, however, he would equal his total goals from this game in the first 1:29 of this one.

Sophomore Mackie Samoskevich, one of a litany of high draft picks on this Michigan roster, scored on the Wolverines’ opener of the game to give the home side a start ten carry out.

The Badgers would respond, however. Cardinal and White scored two goals to take a 21 lead to the break. The first came from junior Sam Stange and the second from junior Mathieu De St. Phalle on a delayed Michigan penalty just 2:20 later.

In the second period, it was Michigan who scored twice in quick succession to regain the lead. New Jersey Devils draft pick Seamus Casey would tie the game, then rookie Adam Fantilli gave Michigan a 32 carry out.

The teams would each get their power play on the board in the last four minutes. De St. Phalle scored his second of the night with 3:16 left in the middle frame, but Fantilli fired back with one of his own to give Michigan the lead. 43 lead to the second intermission.

With 1:40 to play in the third, De St. Phalle again scored his first career hat trick with the Badgers and the first by a Badger this year thanks to some excellent play behind the goal of rookie Cruz Lucius. Then, just 19 seconds later, captain Dominick Mersch gave UW a 54 lead on a breakaway, beating Michigan goaltender Erik Portillo on the low glove side.

Unlike last week against Penn State, UW’s attempt to hold on to its lead for dear life was painstakingly short. With 23 seconds left to play, a pinball puck up front smashed its way past McClellan and just moments after they had an tying goal taken away, Michigan tied the game again. the score. The goal was credited to Samoskevich his second of the night.

In overtime, junior Steven Holtz would be the hero for Michigan on a visual shot from the point that just snuck over McClellan’s shoulder, giving Michigan the 65 wins and a 10 seed.

Game 2

After a turbulent night that saw the UW team hotel lose power, according to team radio announcer Brian Posick, the teams returned to the ice for Game 2.

UW would look to goaltender Jared Moe in this must-have game for their season, and he played well. But, Michigan would always strike first, thanks to freshman Rutger McGroarty, to give the Wolverines another ten carry out.

The Badgers would bounce back to even the score in the first period on the power play, which would finish 2 for 9 on the weekend, with Lucius first counting of the weekend.

Once UW tied the game at one, Fantilli took over. The freshman, who many have as the second-best prospect in the 2023 NHL Draft class after Canadian Connor Bedard, would score Michigan’s next three goals to give them a hat-trick not even halfway through the game. match. It looked like Michigan was gone and racing towards the semifinals.

But, Wisconsin would not go quietly. De St. Phalle scored two consecutive UW goals midway through the quarter to push UW to a one-goal deficit early in the third period.

Wisconsin would then tie the game through junior Carson Bantle, and it was a brand new hockey game.

It would take 14:31 of playing time before someone scored again. Unfortunately, Michigan will score next, thanks to another unlikely hero this time, graduate student Nolan Moyle.

The goal would stand as the eventual winner after Wolverines added two more in the final minutes to complete the sweep.

The stars of the weekend

1. Mathieu De St. Phalle

The junior forward did his best to try to carry UW and extend his season. He scored five goals on the weekend and three points in each game to lead the Badgers offense to their best weekend showing since Nov. 18-19 against Lindenwood.

2.Cruz Lucius

The freshman scored a power-play goal as part of a weekend three-pointer to finish as this year’s leading scorer. UW better hopes he stays for next season.

3. Brock Caufield

The fifth-year senior ends his career with a three-point weekend and one point in four of his last five games as a Badger.

Following

The season is coming to an end for UW with questions abound for the offseason starting with who the next head coach will be. With a strong recruiting class coming up, assuming the new coach can retain most of them, UW should be able to improve next year, just like they did this year.