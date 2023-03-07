Lisa Rinnas’ Bowl Cut at Paris Fashion Week Has People Comparing Her to Unlikely Celebrities





Paris Fashion Week is known for delivering edgy looks on and off the runway, and Lisa Rinna joined the party with a daring hairstyle that is causing a stir. During the weekend, reality star turned heads outside the Vivienne Westwood Fall/Winter 2023-2024 runway wearing a shiny bowl cut with thick bangs longer at the ends and shorter in the middle. The 59-year-old also brought her fashion game with a belted printed top, metallic leggings and black ankle boots. Lisa Rinna at the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show during Paris Fashion Week. (Jacopo Raule/Getty Images) When Rina posted a pic of her on Instagram, the unique lob (long bob) drew a mix of reactions from her followers. For starters, many commenters were quick to compare the hairstyle to that of famous people like Toni Tennille of music duo Captain & Tennille and figure skater Dorothy Hamill. Toni Tennille called, she wants her hairstyle back! one person wrote. Meanwhile, makeup artist Kristofer Buckle commented, “That Toni Tennille hair is to die for!” Several Instagram users suggested that Rinna’s heavy hairstyle resembled the one popular “Stranger Things” character, Will Byers, rocked. Does Byers??? Living your best life, one person said. Another comment said Rinna looked “into her Will Byers era”. Noah Schnapp as Will Byers in Season 2 of Some fans compared the bold move to something a Beatles member would rock, and others suggested it reminded them of Lord Farquaad from the movie “Shrek” or Johnny Depp’s character Willy Wonka from “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”. Rinna’s unique look also won over some of her fans, who called her “incredible”, “spectacular” and “iconic”. “I don’t care what anyone says, @lisarinna looks and could take any lead,” one wrote. Day 4 – Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 (Matt Jelonek/Getty Images) Rinna’s bowl cut is just the latest in a string of daring looks she’s been sporting in recent months. In February she walked the track at Copenhagen Fashion Week and sported a skimpy black bodysuit and a leopard print coat. The reality star also showed bleached blonde eyebrows. Whether or not you like Rinna’s daring looks, one thing is certain: she doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. This article was originally published on TODAY.com

