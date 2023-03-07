Lana Del Rey wears a copy of her friend’s wedding dress for the awards show





Lana Del Rey was honored at Billboard’s Women in Music event on Wednesday.

She wore a yellow paisley-print dress designed by Zimmermann, which retails for $3,150.

The musician said on Instagram that a friend of hers previously wore the dress on her wedding day.



Lana Del Rey recently found fashion inspiration at a unique location: her friend’s wedding. The musician was honored at Billboard’s Women in Music event on Wednesday, receiving the Visionary Award to celebrate her 14-year career. She wore a yellow paisley-print dress designed by Zimmermann at the event, and later revealed on Instagram that she was inspired by her best friend, Victoria Kofoed. “I promised my best friend that if I had to wear the same dress she wore for her wedding, I would do a side by side,” Del Rey wrote on Instagram, alongside black and white photos of her and Kofoed wearing the same dress. Lana Del Rey and one of her best friends wearing the same Zimmermann dress.



“I couldn’t quite do her justice, but I still needed an excuse to post her beautiful wedding photos,” Del Rey continued in her post. “Congratulations Vic.” She also included a line from her poem “What Happened When I Left You”, which is featured in her book and spoken word album “Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass”. “In Zimmerman with sandals, over a sundress of your choice,” the poem reads. Lana Del Rey at the Billboard Women in Music event.

Semi-sheer lace dress which sells for $3,150 had a high neckline, long puff sleeves and an ankle length skirt. The last two pieces featured hanging floral pieces and a yellow sash was added to her waist. She completed the look with gold sandals.

