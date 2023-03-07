Fashion
Stranger Things Caleb McLaughlin on the new Pumas campaign, season 5 and what’s next
You know Caleb McLaughlin. Not “Hey, what’s up?” levels, of course. But you know the 21-year-old actor and musician if not for his heartbreaking portrayal of the sharp and strategic Lucas Sinclair in by Netflix stranger thingsso for his lo-fi, boppy singles published within the last two years. And if not for his music and his acting, then you duty know his face, splashed across social media and 5th Avenue billboards and signage in Puma’s new Forever.Classic campaign.
McLaughlin stars alongside contemporary generational icons Angus Cloud, Iris Apatow and Zaya Wade in the campaign, a celebration of creation and confidence showcasing the individual. The creative ensemble wears a uniform comprised of Puma’s most iconic pieces, refreshed for the times, heritage livery and fresh for the reigning class of young Hollywood.
The campaign celebrates designers who move fashion and culture forward, which is why I’m grateful to be part of such an inspiring group of people,” said McLaughlin.
When we bumped into each other at a party celebrating the campaign in New York, days after speaking on the phone for the interview you’ll read below, McLaughlin ditched Lucas Sinclair’s eclectic ’70s outfit and replaced with a sporty ensemble that he wears with confidence: a white sweatshirt and flared jeans that wrap around his sneakers (Puma, of course). He looked less like the ever-beaming 15-year-old who first became a national treasure thanks to stranger things in 2016, and more like a young man who found not one but several outlets to channel their creativity.
He’s courteous, grounded and thrilled to be here, shooting hoops in the arcade-style indoor basketball game set up at the event, comparing timelines with me on growing up in New York and to now live in Los Angeles (I, on the other hand, grew up around Los Angeles and now live in New York). As we speak, the giant two-story LED screen of the Puma store behind him flashes with images and videos from the campaign: a giant Caleb in the background, cool and poised, posing in his Puma cup. Easy smiles and a posture that says, “I know what I’m talking about.” The life-size Caleb, one foot in front of me in the foreground, candid and confident, still the same.
What was it like working with Puma on the campaign?
I have always heard a lot about Puma and the fact that they are just true hosts who love their partnerships. I have now been able to experience it myself, and it has been a wonderful experience. Shooting with them that first day with all the other guys was great fun, I really enjoyed myself.
Puma is one of those timeless brands that have been around forever. Are you a longtime fan?
Yeah, I was a fan for a minute! Longer than I can remember. I wore a lot of Pumas growing up, and so did my family. It has a classic look.
How would you describe your personal style?
Neat, classic…anything that goes with my vibe and that I’m comfortable with.
Part of this campaign highlights how, as an actor, you’ve found your way in the industry, so to speak. How would you say you found your path, from realizing you wanted to be an actor to where you are now?
I feel like when you’re in the industry you try to figure out how to fit in. You are. That’s how you get to navigate through it.
As a creative, what inspires you?
My goals, my morals, my family, my Fans. I feel like I’m always motivated.
What upcoming projects are you excited about?
I just shot a movie last year called Shooting Stars. It takes place in Cleveland; his biopic LeBron James on his team, and them growing up in high school go to St. Marys Academy. It’s about their time in high school and their relationship, and being one of the best high school basketball teams to ever live. I will play Dru [Joyce III] in this, and it will be released later this year. I have another scary movie coming out this year, it’s the one that Lee Daniels directed called Delivery.
Is there anything you can share about stranger things Season Five? Or is there something you would like to see Lucas do this season?
Yeah, this season is the last go-around. The last time you’ll see Lucas. But I can’t really say much about the next season; I know I’m touring this year. I would just like to see more of Lucas and what’s left of where we left off in season four, because it was traumatic. So I want to see some type of goal in mind for Lucas’ character arc; I wouldn’t want to leave it there without any ambition for the next season, in the midst of all the unusual events happening in the world of Strange things. I want to see ambition and drive from him.
As a viewer, I’d love to see that too. Is there anything else you want to share with Esquire?
Yes, I also made music! I’ve released two singles in the past two years, but I have a couple more songs coming out this year. So stay tuned.
Trishna Rikhy is the Associate Style Commerce Editor at Esquire. Previously, his writings have appeared in Vogue Runway, PAPER Magazine, V Magazine, V MAN, etc. She’s based in New York, but can probably be found wherever the strongest cup of coffee is.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/a43181722/caleb-mclaughlin-puma-campaign/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stranger Things Caleb McLaughlin on the new Pumas campaign, season 5 and what’s next
- Longtime sidekick Li set to become China’s next premier
- Minister Retno says Indonesia is ready to meet Japan’s labor needs
- Jobs at Biden’s clean energy factories could slip away from American union workers
- Various talents in Hollywood take the reins to accelerate change
- Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens sentenced for indecent exposure – BBC News
- Ukrainian forces upgrade Russian weapons in battle against Bakhmut
- Photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on view screen for IND vs AUS Ahmedabad test is going viral!
- Actor Vivian Dsena secretly married his Egyptian girlfriend a year ago: report
- Minnesota Wild News: Rolling Wild
- Do you recognize Kerry Washington’s 90s velvet dress? Whitney Houston wore it first
- Pakistani police try to arrest Imran Khan: he is reluctant to surrender