Stranger Things Caleb McLaughlin on the new Pumas campaign, season 5 and what’s next

You know Caleb McLaughlin. Not “Hey, what’s up?” levels, of course. But you know the 21-year-old actor and musician if not for his heartbreaking portrayal of the sharp and strategic Lucas Sinclair in by Netflix stranger thingsso for his lo-fi, boppy singles published within the last two years. And if not for his music and his acting, then you duty know his face, splashed across social media and 5th Avenue billboards and signage in Puma’s new Forever.Classic campaign.

McLaughlin stars alongside contemporary generational icons Angus Cloud, Iris Apatow and Zaya Wade in the campaign, a celebration of creation and confidence showcasing the individual. The creative ensemble wears a uniform comprised of Puma’s most iconic pieces, refreshed for the times, heritage livery and fresh for the reigning class of young Hollywood.

The campaign celebrates designers who move fashion and culture forward, which is why I’m grateful to be part of such an inspiring group of people,” said McLaughlin.

When we bumped into each other at a party celebrating the campaign in New York, days after speaking on the phone for the interview you’ll read below, McLaughlin ditched Lucas Sinclair’s eclectic ’70s outfit and replaced with a sporty ensemble that he wears with confidence: a white sweatshirt and flared jeans that wrap around his sneakers (Puma, of course). He looked less like the ever-beaming 15-year-old who first became a national treasure thanks to stranger things in 2016, and more like a young man who found not one but several outlets to channel their creativity.

He’s courteous, grounded and thrilled to be here, shooting hoops in the arcade-style indoor basketball game set up at the event, comparing timelines with me on growing up in New York and to now live in Los Angeles (I, on the other hand, grew up around Los Angeles and now live in New York). As we speak, the giant two-story LED screen of the Puma store behind him flashes with images and videos from the campaign: a giant Caleb in the background, cool and poised, posing in his Puma cup. Easy smiles and a posture that says, “I know what I’m talking about.” The life-size Caleb, one foot in front of me in the foreground, candid and confident, still the same.

Caleb McLaughlin for the Puma Forever.Classic campaign.

What was it like working with Puma on the campaign?

I have always heard a lot about Puma and the fact that they are just true hosts who love their partnerships. I have now been able to experience it myself, and it has been a wonderful experience. Shooting with them that first day with all the other guys was great fun, I really enjoyed myself.

Puma is one of those timeless brands that have been around forever. Are you a longtime fan?

Yeah, I was a fan for a minute! Longer than I can remember. I wore a lot of Pumas growing up, and so did my family. It has a classic look.

How would you describe your personal style?

Neat, classic…anything that goes with my vibe and that I’m comfortable with.

Part of this campaign highlights how, as an actor, you’ve found your way in the industry, so to speak. How would you say you found your path, from realizing you wanted to be an actor to where you are now?

I feel like when you’re in the industry you try to figure out how to fit in. You are. That’s how you get to navigate through it.

It’s more just about being yourself, being comfortable and fitting in with yourself, and your mind being in tune with who You are. That’s how you get to navigate through it.

As a creative, what inspires you?

My goals, my morals, my family, my Fans. I feel like I’m always motivated.

What upcoming projects are you excited about?

I just shot a movie last year called Shooting Stars. It takes place in Cleveland; his biopic LeBron James on his team, and them growing up in high school go to St. Marys Academy. It’s about their time in high school and their relationship, and being one of the best high school basketball teams to ever live. I will play Dru [Joyce III] in this, and it will be released later this year. I have another scary movie coming out this year, it’s the one that Lee Daniels directed called Delivery.

Is there anything you can share about stranger things Season Five? Or is there something you would like to see Lucas do this season?

Yeah, this season is the last go-around. The last time you’ll see Lucas. But I can’t really say much about the next season; I know I’m touring this year. I would just like to see more of Lucas and what’s left of where we left off in season four, because it was traumatic. So I want to see some type of goal in mind for Lucas’ character arc; I wouldn’t want to leave it there without any ambition for the next season, in the midst of all the unusual events happening in the world of Strange things. I want to see ambition and drive from him.

As a viewer, I’d love to see that too. Is there anything else you want to share with Esquire?

Yes, I also made music! I’ve released two singles in the past two years, but I have a couple more songs coming out this year. So stay tuned.

Iris Apatow, Zaya Wade, Angus Cloud and Caleb McLaughlin for the Puma Forever.Classic campaign.

Puma Classic XXI suede sneakers Puma Suede Classic XXI Trainers

Puma Iconic T7 Men’s Track Jacket Puma Iconic T7 Men’s Track Jacket

Puma Iconic T7 Men’s Track Pants Puma Iconic T7 Men’s Track Pants

Puma Speedcat OG + Sparco Driving Shoes Puma Speedcat OG + Sparco Driving Shoes

Puma PUMA x TMC Status Symbol Crew Men’s Basketball Pullover Puma PUMA x TMC Status Symbol Crew Men’s Basketball Pullover