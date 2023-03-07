Adele Signs Bride’s Wedding Dress at Las Vegas Concert: Watch – Billboard

Dreams come true. A bride and groom who scored tickets to Adele’s Las Vegas residency date at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace had even better luck when the star took a moment during the show to congratulate them on their recent nuptials.

The moment came as the 34-year-old sang ‘When We Were Young’. As they walked past the couple – who were still dressed in their wedding attire, Adele said: “Did you just get married? Did you get married today? Congratulations!” The groom had a marker handy, which the “Easy on Me” singer took to sign the bottom hem of the dress.

“Weekends with Adele. My world is made – I found the love of my life and this man was determined to blackmail Adele at our wedding… 7 years later all our dreams have come true,” the bride wrote on Instagram, sharing the video of this special moment. “Thank you Adele for creating the memory of a lifetime for us.”

The groom was equally thrilled with the moment and shared it on his Instagram as well. “@adele please excuse my sweaty palms,” he wrote. That was my most important fan girl moment lol @gababouthair #3/3/23.

Adele also gave a subtle nod to the newlyweds on his own instagramsharing a photo of his exchange with them in a “weekend 14” carousel post from his residency.

Adele is set to give six more dates during her residency in Las Vegas, which ends on March 25.

