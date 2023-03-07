Camila and Matthew McConaughey’s kids make a rare Paris Fashion Week red carpet appearance





Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves McConaughey has made Paris Fashion Week a family affair. The couple’s two oldest children, Levi, 14, and Vida, 13, joined their mother on the red carpet at the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show, where all three stunned in outfits with matching neutral tones. Levi and Vida were featured on their mom’s Instagram stories before attending the Stella McCartney fashion show. In one shot, Vida can be seen holding a box of French pastries with the caption “look who showed up in Paris!!! Vida!! My 13 year old son”. In another story, Camila posted a photo of her mom and Levi snuggling up, writing, “Look who else came!! Levi (14 now!!) and my mom too!!” MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY POSES WITH LIKE SONS IN RARE FAMILY PHOTO SHARED BY CAMILA ALVES Since becoming parents, the couple have chosen to keep their children’s lives private, raising them in Texas to keep them out of the spotlight. They recently shared more about their children. In February, the Brazilian model posted photos of McConaughey cutting her youngest son Livingston’s hair, while her eldest son Levi looked on. “Then it happened,” she captioned the photo, in which a lock of Livingston’s hair can be seen on the floor. Camila previously spoke to Fox News Digital about their decision to raise their children in Texas and why it was such a positive experience for their family. “That was awesome,” she shared. “It really embodies our belief system, especially the ones I grew up with, like going to church every Sunday, saying yes ma’am or no sir. I grew up saying these things coming from a family For me, being from Brazil and then coming to Texas, I discovered a lot of similarities in terms of what families practice here, especially going to church on Sundays and being very outdoors It was a great transition. The actor and model confirmed their relationship in October 2007 after first meeting at a West Hollywood nightclub in 2006. After making their red carpet debut at the premiere of ‘Fool’s Gold’ in January 2008, the couple welcomed their first child together in July. of that year. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER They announced their engagement a few years later in December 2011 and married in June 2012 at their home in Texas, with Vida and Levi serving as flower girl and ring boy. Speaking about their relationship, McConaughey told People Magazine in October 2020 that he met Alves McConaughey just when he decided to put the search for a romantic partner on hold. “We have a love that we never question,” he said at the time. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Last week, Camila shared that she and McConaughey were on a Lufthansa flight that was hijacked due to severe turbulence. “In flight last night the plane fell almost 4000ft, 7 people went to hospital,” the 41-year-old wrote on her Instagram page along with a video showing food and other items. scattered in the aircraft aisle. “Everything was flying everywhere.” She confirmed that she was talking about the “The @lufthansa flight you see news today!!!! Yes that one. Thank goodness everyone was safe and sound.”

