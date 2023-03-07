20 Best Cheap Sunglasses of 2023 Under $50





This article is part ofSpring Fashion Month, where your must-have fashion pieces for the next few months were broken down. From denim jackets to comfy sandals, we asked editors, influencers and experts about the must-have pieces they’re wearing in spring and beyond. Nothing completes a beach outfit better than a good pair of sunglasses. From wider frames that block the sun from all directions, to sunglasses that offer a touch of protection on overcast days, there’s no shortage of sunglasses that keep you feeling and looking cool. But between unpredictable waves, sand that seems to force its way into almost everything, and simple forgetfulness, shelling out half your salary for a pair of sunglasses isn’t always the wisest investment. That’s why we reached out to the folks who spend almost every moment at the beach or outdoors for their favorite under-$50 sunglasses that offer, uh, specs well beyond their price tag. From polarized lenses to durable and fashionable frames, you can buy them all here. Goodr sunglasses have become synonymous with superior value for their lightweight frames and price that’s too good to be true. The Goodrs OG sunglasses are the best no-frills pair money can buy, says Kevin Cortez, editor and avid hiker. They won’t slip or bounce off your face when you’re on the go, and because they’re polarized, they help reduce glare and block harmful UVA and UVB rays. These aviators look exactly like the Bottegas, says Ashley Mosseri, a Florida podiatrist and frequenter of the beach. As if people legitimately thought they were Bottegas. I appreciate expensive sunglasses, but with the way I treat them, I can’t invest in expensive sunglasses, so it’s nice to have those cheap sunglasses that you can throw away and take to the pool, at the beach or on walks without having to worry. The cat eye trend is here to stay, and with nearly 11,000 ratings on Amazon (many of them overwhelmingly positive), you can be sure they’ll hold up season after season. They’re look-alikes for a pair Hailey Bieber wears and they look great on everyone, says Mosseri. For a lifeguard-approved pair of sunglasses, grab this funky visor style with a matching lanyard that helps them stay in place. As a lifeguard, I’ve had the opportunity to wear many different sunglasses in my job, says Charlie Ou Yang, senior lifeguard. I recently had the chance to try on this pair of retro polarized sunglasses and I must say I was pleasantly surprised. It turns out that a luxurious high-end designer look can cost the same as a few slats. I love the classic shape of this Loewe sunglass dupe, says Florida-based beachgoer Ally Cohen. It makes me feel like a cool, hip mom, they’re light on the face and they don’t leave a mark on my nose bridge. I fell in love with these sunglasses as soon as I saw them on shelves, and now I can barely take them off after my Hot Girl Walks (even when I’m indoors). The bright coral color adds instant life to any dreary outfit, and they’ve been durable enough not to scratch or break when I put them in my pocket. The square shape is also super chic and trendy. I get compliments on them as soon as I leave the house. When I’m looking for a pair of lightweight sunglasses that feel weightless on my face while I run, I go for my Sunskis. They’re super sporty, don’t fog up when I sweat, and I’ve been able to keep them in great shape for the five years I’ve owned them. Whether I’m swimming laps or training for a half marathon, I always make sure I have my Rheos nautical sunglasses handy. They’re lightweight to an almost uncanny degree, and they reduce glare so much that I never get sun headaches while wearing them. They come in so many chic color combinations, but I love black on black for a mysterious yet versatile vibe. I once treated myself to a shopping spree at Zenni and came away with one of my most prized possessions. They sit comfortably above my ears (read: no temple compression), and they provide enough coverage to keep me from squinting during beach vacations and long walks in the sun. Thanks to their anti-scratch coating, they look like new even though they have been around the world with me several times. I like a frame that has a retro feel without looking dated, and the lens and frame colors are perfect on this pair, says Todd Plummer, writer, traveler and outdoor enthusiast. The Maestro is one of this brand’s classic silhouettes, but the Maestro X is slightly taller and suits larger faces like mine. I often lose, sit down, or drop my sunglasses, so the $40 price tag also seems fair for something that looks good, but I won’t be upset if and when they need to be replaced. Growing up in San Diego in the 90s through the years, my eyes have become increasingly sensitive to sun exposure thanks to years of UV exposure-induced damage, says Mia Maguire, editor, boogie boarder and body surfer. These sunglasses are oversized, so they cover my entire eye area (which also helps prevent crow’s feet!), but the polarized lenses are also designed with a UV protective coating, which is difficult to find in deals under $20. I also love how they fit my face perfectly as they stay in place when I’m hiking, biking and swimming, even when I sweat a little they don’t slip. There’s no need to walk on eggshells around this durable pair between their scratch-resistant coating and injection-molded cellulose propionate frames, you’ll be able to take them anywhere from hikes to swims. My current favorite pair are the new Morningside Polarized Sunglasses, as they come in a fun lilac hue (as well as black and a brown tortoiseshell style), but they still protect my eyes from the sun,” Maguire says. These sunglasses fit around my head quite wide so I can wear them in the water and on more strenuous hikes, but they’re not so tight that they’re painful. It took me a while to jump on the rectangular sunglasses bandwagon (again, I also like my sunglasses to provide wrinkle protection), but I finally gave in when I given these affordable specs, says Maguire. They’re current and stylish without looking hopelessly Y2K (another sartorial movement I plan to completely sit on). They fit securely around my face and stay in place when I’m cycling or jogging outside. While I may be against the Y2K resurrection, I’m all for the retro vibe when it comes to shades reminiscent of ’70s-inspired styles, and these $40 frames are the favorites of the moment, says Maguire. I don’t wear them when I’m biking, jogging or swimming due to their oversized profile, but I love wearing them on short hikes and at the beach as they provide great coverage and protect my eyes from the sun . With its marbled frame made of recycled plastic, this summer must-have is a sustainable but wise bet. I love these sunglasses, says Haley Grumet, flight attendant and frequent traveler. They are polarized, look great and are very durable. I will rave about Goodr sunglasses to anyone who wants to listen, says Kristine Thomasson, health and lifestyle journalist and certified personal trainer. As an avid runner, I’m always on the lookout for sturdy sunglasses that will stay in place as I run for miles, as well as polarized lenses to protect my eyes. Goodr sunglasses tick all of those boxes, and they’re budget-friendly at just $25 a pair. Besides running, I wear them on hikes, at the beach or for any outdoor activity. For a pair of sunglasses that look a lot more expensive than they actually are, look no further than the specs. The shape is so edgy and fresh, says vanessa powell, Santa Monica-based fashion editor and outdoor enthusiast. I can’t believe these aren’t $200 sunglasses. I firmly believe that a good pair of sunglasses can enhance any outfit, even athleisure. The Specs does that for me. I get so many compliments on my Priv Revaux sunglasses, says Powell. I’m a big fan of accessories, so I always have a pair of sunglasses in every bag and in my car. They feel super luxurious and are always on trend without breaking the bank. These oval sunglasses are the perfect addition to any outfit with their dozen varieties and rounded mid-century silhouette. I love this style of sunglasses and they come in a bunch of colors too, says Catherine Garbarinopassionate about beauty, health and well-being. As a surfer, sailor and beachgoer, floating sunglasses are a must, says Elizabeth Sneed, a surfer. Blenders glasses are comfortable, cute, practical and affordable. These lightweight frames and polarized lenses are excellent in or out of the water. Pro Tip: If you’re in the ocean as much as I am, add a lanyard to your sunglasses and tuck the lanyard through your ponytail to prevent them from falling out while you’re in action.

