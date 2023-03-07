Kim Jones of Dior finds her muse in Duncan Grant for summer 2023





Motivated by the desire to challenge the status quo, the modernist art movement in London was characterized by an emphasis on abstraction, experimentation with materials, and a move away from traditional art forms. Among its pioneers was Duncan Grant, a central figure. Recognized for his avant-garde style combining flat, two-dimensional forms with an emphasis on color palettes. Extolling the link between art and fashion, Duncan Grant’s work inspires the Dior summer 2023 men’s collectionannouncing new forms of elegance and new perspectives on sportswear pieces. Dior summer 2023 men’s collection Reminiscent of Grant’s circa 1920 self-portrait in oil that comes to life, Dior’s signature oblique costume reinvented in a casual version, embellished with a button placket, or completed with a removable turn-up revisiting the sleeves; reflecting the modernist movement’s penchant for abstraction and experimentation. Art juxtaposed with resolutely practical, the pairing of the virtuoso collaboration between the American brand Mystery Ranch and the elevated aesthetic of Kim Jones sees the Saddle redesigned for large spaces, while the Dior Gallagator by Mystery Ranch backpacks come with removable water-repellent covers and hoods, elevating utility to centerpiece status. Strange bedfellows on paper but curiously complementary in all sets. The wide-brimmed hats designed by Stephen Jones reinterpret the one Duncan Grant wore when he painted, as well as the iconic cannage graphics. This signature Dior reference can also be found on the B31 sneakers and the Dior Warp sandals, in a twisted version with ultra-futuristic accents known as Warped Cannage. A multifaceted tribute to freedom, celebrating the different facets of Dior’s masculine identity, where heritage, modernity and adventure collide. (Picture: Dior)

