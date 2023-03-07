Fashion
Spirit of Alabama: Finding the Perfect Prom Dress at Holt Studio 26
By Grace Brister, WVUA 23 News reporter
Holt High School ensures that every student has the prom dress of their dreams with Holt Studio 26.
The program offers more than 300 special occasion dresses in new and like-new condition for students across Tuscaloosa County to borrow, with an inclusive lineup for students of all sizes.
Holt High School Principal Daniel Dickens and his wife Christina brought Holt Studio 26 to life as a way to give back.
We noticed that there weren’t many people at the ball, said Christina Dickens. Early on, we just thought, what could we do to make next year’s prom really great? One of the problems was that many students did not have access to formal wear. We wanted to remove this barrier.
Daniel Dickens said Holt Studio 26’s goal is to make students happy and ensure they can create those special high school memories.
Prom is a big night in a high school student’s life, Daniel Dickens said. “We don’t want anyone to say, I couldn’t find a dress” or “I didn’t have a dress if we have dresses available to them”.
Holt High School freshman BrookLynn Jackson wore a Holt Studio 26 dress for a recent beauty walk and said she had fun trying on dresses and helping friends find theirs too.
It’s a great way for girls to come in and find their dream dress, Jackson said. My favorite part of the whole experience was helping all the other girls find their dresses. You could see it in their eyes when they found the dress. It just made me happy.
Jackson said they had the perfect dress to go with the theme she had in mind.
I really wanted to go as (Disney’s “Frog and the Princess”) Tiana, especially because she’s the only black princess, Jackson said. I ended up finding this dress and I was like, I like this dress, so I picked this one up.
Portia Duff, a sophomore at Holt High School, said she had a great time looking at all the dresses.
It was fun, Duff said. I felt like I was in a mall or something, just looking around and shopping. It was really fun.
Christina Dickens said she loves when a student finds her perfect dress.
The first time the first daughter tried on a dress, she loved it, Christina Dickens says. She came out and her face lit up. I looked at Daniel and said, that’s it, that’s why we did this.
When deciding what to call the studio, the Holt High School Ironmen wanted a deeper meaning to the name.
Twenty-six is the atomic number for iron, and we wanted to focus on the saying that iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another, said Christina Dickens. We really believe it here at Holt. When we do good for others, it will come back to us and our school.
Daniel Dickens said he’s thrilled the program is helping students in Tuscaloosa County.
One thing I think the studio does best is help people overcome obstacles, said Daniel Dickens. At Holt, we believe in making sure the whole child is taken care of. Children come through the doors and we can’t control where they come from, but we can control what happens in the building.
Borrowing a dress is free, but Holt is asking for a $20 cleaning fee if it’s financially feasible for the student. Students can make changes to their dress and return it with those changes in place.
If you or someone you know would like to take a look at what’s available, you can schedule an appointment here. Appointments are required.
Do you have an Alabama spirit you’d like to share? Email us at [email protected]
