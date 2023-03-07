Vuitton attracts stars as McCartney brings horses to Paris show

Comment this story Comment

PARIS Paris Musée d’Orsay was, for the duration of Louis Vuitton’s 15-minute show, a museum transformed: A circus buzzing with sparks and camera flashes where the rich, powerful and famous mingled l penultimate day of Paris Fashion Week. Designer Nicolas Ghesquiere presented a resplendent and passionate vintage-tinged ode to French style, prompting cheers from the audience that echoed through the lofty chambers.

Meanwhile, earthy scents stung guests’ noses as they entered the room in Stella McCartney: A manege. The cold shivers were soon replaced by gasps, when seven horses suddenly galloped in through a side door, followed by an exuberant driver. The show which incorporated equestrian themes was a visual and sensory statement from McCartney, a prominent animal rights activist.

Here are some highlights of the ready-to-wear fall-winter 2023-24 Monday shows:

The excitement was palpable, even among the VIPs.

Sophie Turner not only dressed the brand, decked out in a look of silk Vuitton pajamas, she also sang about the brand singing we love Louis Vuitton with her front row neighbor Chloe Grace Moretz. Vuitton ambassadors Alicia Vikander and Léa Seydoux exchanged with animation. Anna Wintour pouted.

Pharrell burst into bursts of camera flashes, dressed in a monogrammed coat and cap, still basking in becoming Louis Vuitton’s male designer. Asked by The Associated Press if he has felt at home since last month’s announcement, Pharrell replied: It’s like love.

The show itself told a story. Sounds of everyday life played in the soundtrack the sound of whistling cars, birdsong, trains, footsteps and the weather. The clothes too resembled everyday life though sublimely elevated.

It was as if Ghesquière had gone to a glamorous thrift store with vintage-style clothes, often sparkling, vibrantly mixed and matched.

An oversized maroon jacket led to even more oversized circular pants, alongside a cutaway waistcoat worn with a giant student-style knit scarf.

Hidden behind chance was amazing fashion design. Surrealist plays abounded. The skirts came with pleats as sharp as knives. The yellow sleeves were so long they looked like they had been put in the wrong wash cycle. And an oversized marble-knit sheath dress had leg of mutton sleeves with the top completely cut off.

MCCARTNEYS SOFTNESS AND HARDNESS

The vibrant patterns showcased on the brown sand of the arena draw inspiration not only from horses – with equine designs, a patina of horse blanket inspiring woolen looks and marbled patterns resembling horse coats, but also from the world of Jumping.

McCartney used the sporty pomp and badges to inspire a collection reminiscent of her couture experience.

A double-breasted jacket had pointed shoulders pinched above the waist with a dynamic diagonal, blending masculine and feminine. Takes the regalia and the army included a men’s lilac white bespoke jumper jacket worn against bare flesh.

The sense of softness and toughness, male versus female, a touchstone of the LVMH-owned fashion house, was also captured by the horses themselves, McCartney said.

The bags used alternatives to vegan leather, such as MIRUM, a plant-based technology, AppleSkin, an apple-based material that creates a crocodile effect.

It was an optimistic collection with stunning citrine and vermilion bursts that never lectured but celebrated life in harmony.

STELLA’S WILD, WILD HORSES

Have you ever seen a wild horse at a fashion show or a whisperer? McCartney asked the stunned fashion press on a crowded balcony above the carousel that still smelled of horse. She said organizers called her crazy for trying to bring wild horses to a show.

Still, McCartney said fall-winter in particular seemed like a good time to showcase cruelty-free designs with the unique sight of wild animals living, breathing and playing together.

I really wanted to connect with our fellow human beings because there’s so much leather, fur and feathers on the trail, especially in the winter, McCartney told AP. I wanted to show that you can do (fashion) in a different way, you don’t have to kill anything and it can be (just) as luxurious.

McCartney said horses have many personal meanings to her, from photographing her mother Linda and sister Mary to being British, speaking of the love for horses that runs deep in the UK.

She said the message from the horses is that they are alive and the clothes didn’t kill anything, so there’s a kind of celebration of all that lives in harmony with each other.

The master horse was a star of the show. McCartney said she first saw him at a horse show in London and was impressed with his work. These are his wild horses. He doesn’t use bridles, saddles and he’s a horse whisperer… These are his little babies, she says. I can’t even get my dog ​​to do that.

Jessica Alba led the VIPs into the flowery salons of the Hôtel d’Evreux on the famous Place Vendôme for the cocktail party to launch the first collection of Aquazurras bags based in Florence.

I feel like it’s a piece of jewelry and a bag together. It’s super classy. He definitely had a girl in mind, Alba said, clutching one of the new bags with a gold triangle clasp and soft nappa tassel that are see-now-buy-now.

Aquazurra, a brand founded in 2012, has made a name for itself in footwear. But founder and creative director Edgardo Osorio said he felt it was time to expand.

We were born as a shoe brand in Florence. … In 2023, we are launching bags for women, which seemed like a natural extension. The idea is to sell the modern Dolce Vita, Osorio said. A new Italian lifestyle. Next probably comes men’s shoes. And perfume.

Items include the Twist maxi clutch as well as the Galactic Crystal and Love Link bags.

There’s always a bittersweet tinge to AZ Factory shows. The brand was created by designer Alber Elbaz just before his death in 2021 from COVID.

Elbaz, still reeling from his ousting as a longtime Lanvin designer, had wanted to create a brand touting a new way of making luxury that was easier for designers, body-positive and more affordable. AZ Factory was just that. Since his death, guest designers have moonlighted for the brand, staying true to his ethos, and Elbaz is still felt in the spirit of the house.

On Monday, ruffles, shopping bags, belts and ties brought a utilitarian dimension to soft ready-to-wear creations. There was a relaxed feeling throughout the day as the models strolled casually in low-key platform sandals.