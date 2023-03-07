Fashion
Rolls-Royce and Fashions Iris van Herpen Team on Phantom Syntopia – Robb Report
Hijacked by marketing departments, the word “bespoke” has become so overused and misapplied by the luxury industry that its true meaning is dangerously close to being irrevocably diluted. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, however, has been advancing the real definition for 116 years, as evidenced by the new Phantom Syntopia, a collaboration with famed fashion designer Iris van Herpen. Revealed today, the exquisite one-off is billed as the “most technically complex bespoke model” made to date by the famous British brand.
“We have a good relationship with designer Iris van Herpen and know what she’s up to in the fashion world,” Rolls-Royce design director Anders Warming said in a recent conversation with Robb Report. “We started a dialogue with her saying, ‘wouldn’t it be great to bring this client together with your vision, in our car.’
Warming described the creative experience as “three minds coming together” in what oscillated between “planned process” and “spontaneous event”. It was a balancing act to be sure. “We are very aware of what a Rolls-Royce statement is,” says Warming, “but, at the same time, [we] had to make sure that the client’s dreams and aspirations met the dreams and aspirations of this incredible designer, Iris van Herpen.
The uniqueness of this extended Phantom II series is first apparent with its unique Liquid Noir color scheme for the body, an opalescent black paint treatment – with hints of purple, orange, magenta and blue – with a reflection – application of pigments. This customization item alone took 3,000 hours to perfect.
Still, the outside seam show is just the warm-up act for the headliner inside — the actual headliner. “You get this feeling of weaving water when you look up,” says Warming. “You basically see a progression of form; this is the first time we’ve brought a true three-dimensional sculpt, in this case leather, to the Starlight Headliner. To complement this, the car’s bonnet bears its own representation of the same styling element.
In the cabin, the aerial installation is made of a single piece of leather that is said to have been chosen from over 1,000 hides. Dimensionality is enhanced by many carefully placed slices revealing the hand-stitched nylon fabric behind the skin. The headliner is also enhanced with 162 glass organza petals. Each petal is associated with a fiber optic light from the total of 995 luminaires that make up the celestial effect. The elaborate ornamentation took around 300 hours by hand and was made by van Herpen’s own craftsmen after their temporary move to the carmaker’s headquarters in Goodwood.
The same labor-intensive embellishments can be found in the Gallery installation on the dashboard, which features an 85-petalled arrangement, while the rear passenger tables and some cabin surfaces impress with lacquer lacquered with glass particles.
“For this special collaboration, I was inspired by the concept of ‘Weaving Water’ and transformed the feeling of being in motion into an immersive experience of fluidity inside the Phantom,” said van Herpen. in the official announcement. “The powerful motion of the Phantom is woven into the shifting three-dimensional waves inside the car to embody nature’s ingenuity.” Automotive art originated from van Herpen’s Syntopia fashion line of 2018, heavily influenced by design elements from the outdoor environment.
The interior also tells a carefully curated, tactile story. “We see the use of textiles as a fashion statement,” says Warming of Rolls-Royce’s increased use of fabric. “You don’t have to omit the leather, but you can use the leather as a contrast to the textile.” As an example, Syntopia’s front seats are upholstered in Magic Gray skins, while those in the rear are draped in a custom silk blend meant to visually dance like the reflection of the moon on a sea or a lake.
Syntopia’s interior appeal is a feature never before incorporated into a vehicle carrying the spirit of ecstasy, and it is a designated fragrance developed for the car. The scent, still just as subtly diffused through the headrests, evokes cedar wood with notes of leather, rose, lemon and, rightly so, iris flower.
To complement the avant-garde vehicle, Iris van Herpen is designing a dress for the American owner that will be imbued with the same “Weaving Water” stylistic approach adopted with the sartorial sedan. While the garment is expected to take six months, delivery of the Phantom Syntopia will take place in May.
According to Martin Fritsches, President and CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Americas, the Phantom Syntopia is not just a benchmark, but an indicator of the brand’s growing customer base. Fritsches tells Robb Report; “More than ever, we are attracting a new clientele, a younger clientele, and they are also more creative and have a clear vision of ultra-luxury. Because of this, they are extremely demanding, which in a healthy way puts us under pressure to be more creative, which will ultimately create more value. As for the value of the Phantom Syntopia, a seven-figure price would be what the car carries quite well.
Click here for more photos of the Rolls-Royce Phantom Syntopia.
|
Sources
2/ https://robbreport.com/motors/cars/rolls-royce-debut-phantom-syntopia-designer-iris-van-herpen-1234814765/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Less air pollution ‘better lung health’ from childhood to adulthood
- Rolls-Royce and Fashions Iris van Herpen Team on Phantom Syntopia – Robb Report
- Why COVID-19 Deaths in Vaccines Show the Importance of Boosters
- Diabetes: Diet Plans, Do’s and Don’ts to Prevent Sugar Spikes for Diabetics | Health
- PM Modi chairs high-level meeting to review preparedness for hot weather this summer
- Kim Yo Jong warns North Korea that it is ready to act against US and South Korean military moves
- Bears complete rainy first day at Meadow Club
- Vuitton attracts stars as McCartney brings horses to Paris show
- Southwire accelerates change for the future with Formula E
- Xi Jinping tackles the United States and condemns Western “repression” targeting China
- Nandos come to Burnley
- Apple announces new yellow color options for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus