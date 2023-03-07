Rolls-Royce and Fashions Iris van Herpen Team on Phantom Syntopia – Robb Report

Hijacked by marketing departments, the word “bespoke” has become so overused and misapplied by the luxury industry that its true meaning is dangerously close to being irrevocably diluted. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, however, has been advancing the real definition for 116 years, as evidenced by the new Phantom Syntopia, a collaboration with famed fashion designer Iris van Herpen. Revealed today, the exquisite one-off is billed as the “most technically complex bespoke model” made to date by the famous British brand.

“We have a good relationship with designer Iris van Herpen and know what she’s up to in the fashion world,” Rolls-Royce design director Anders Warming said in a recent conversation with Robb Report. “We started a dialogue with her saying, ‘wouldn’t it be great to bring this client together with your vision, in our car.’

Warming described the creative experience as “three minds coming together” in what oscillated between “planned process” and “spontaneous event”. It was a balancing act to be sure. “We are very aware of what a Rolls-Royce statement is,” says Warming, “but, at the same time, [we] had to make sure that the client’s dreams and aspirations met the dreams and aspirations of this incredible designer, Iris van Herpen.

The uniqueness of this extended Phantom II series is first apparent with its unique Liquid Noir color scheme for the body, an opalescent black paint treatment – with hints of purple, orange, magenta and blue – with a reflection – application of pigments. This customization item alone took 3,000 hours to perfect.

Fashion designer Iris van Herpen stands next to the Phantom Syntopia, her collaboration with Rolls-Royce. Rolls-Royce motor cars

Still, the outside seam show is just the warm-up act for the headliner inside — the actual headliner. “You get this feeling of weaving water when you look up,” says Warming. “You basically see a progression of form; this is the first time we’ve brought a true three-dimensional sculpt, in this case leather, to the Starlight Headliner. To complement this, the car’s bonnet bears its own representation of the same styling element.

The exterior’s Liquid Noir color scheme alone took 3,000 hours to perfect. Rolls-Royce motor cars

In the cabin, the aerial installation is made of a single piece of leather that is said to have been chosen from over 1,000 hides. Dimensionality is enhanced by many carefully placed slices revealing the hand-stitched nylon fabric behind the skin. The headliner is also enhanced with 162 glass organza petals. Each petal is associated with a fiber optic light from the total of 995 luminaires that make up the celestial effect. The elaborate ornamentation took around 300 hours by hand and was made by van Herpen’s own craftsmen after their temporary move to the carmaker’s headquarters in Goodwood.

The same labor-intensive embellishments can be found in the Gallery installation on the dashboard, which features an 85-petalled arrangement, while the rear passenger tables and some cabin surfaces impress with lacquer lacquered with glass particles.

Rolls-Royce’s most elaborate and labor-intensive Starlight headliner, it features a piece of leather lined with hand-stitched nylon fabric and accented with 162 glass organza petals. Rolls-Royce motor cars

“For this special collaboration, I was inspired by the concept of ‘Weaving Water’ and transformed the feeling of being in motion into an immersive experience of fluidity inside the Phantom,” said van Herpen. in the official announcement. “The powerful motion of the Phantom is woven into the shifting three-dimensional waves inside the car to embody nature’s ingenuity.” Automotive art originated from van Herpen’s Syntopia fashion line of 2018, heavily influenced by design elements from the outdoor environment.

The interior also tells a carefully curated, tactile story. “We see the use of textiles as a fashion statement,” says Warming of Rolls-Royce’s increased use of fabric. “You don’t have to omit the leather, but you can use the leather as a contrast to the textile.” As an example, Syntopia’s front seats are upholstered in Magic Gray skins, while those in the rear are draped in a custom silk blend meant to visually dance like the reflection of the moon on a sea or a lake.

The textured rear seats wear a custom silk blend that adds to the cabin’s incandescence. Rolls-Royce motor cars

Syntopia’s interior appeal is a feature never before incorporated into a vehicle carrying the spirit of ecstasy, and it is a designated fragrance developed for the car. The scent, still just as subtly diffused through the headrests, evokes cedar wood with notes of leather, rose, lemon and, rightly so, iris flower.

Syntopia’s front passenger side roof rack benefits from a ‘Weaving Water’ presentation similar to that of the car’s Starlight headliner. Rolls-Royce motor cars

To complement the avant-garde vehicle, Iris van Herpen is designing a dress for the American owner that will be imbued with the same “Weaving Water” stylistic approach adopted with the sartorial sedan. While the garment is expected to take six months, delivery of the Phantom Syntopia will take place in May.

A preliminary drawing of Iris van Herpen’s bespoke dress for Syntopia’s commission client. Rolls-Royce motor cars

According to Martin Fritsches, President and CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Americas, the Phantom Syntopia is not just a benchmark, but an indicator of the brand’s growing customer base. Fritsches tells Robb Report; “More than ever, we are attracting a new clientele, a younger clientele, and they are also more creative and have a clear vision of ultra-luxury. Because of this, they are extremely demanding, which in a healthy way puts us under pressure to be more creative, which will ultimately create more value. As for the value of the Phantom Syntopia, a seven-figure price would be what the car carries quite well.

