Amberjack – The World’s Most Advanced Dress Shoe?

Technology and shoes are nothing new. All major shoe companies invest billions in research, technology and the advancement of their brands. Technology and style are driving the industry and sales and if 2022 is any indicator, consumers are still keen to spend money on their shoes, spending a record $100 billion, according to data from the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America (FDRA), up 29.8% from 2021.

People are increasingly realizing the importance of using the correct type of footwear for sports and activities to prevent muscle injuries, leg injuries, knee, hip and back pain. As a result, the demand for sports shoes is expected to register a strong increase over the next few years.

But what about dress shoes? Until recently, the idea of ​​a dress shoe was a well-constructed, leather, hard and generally uncomfortable sole, leaving men (yes, we’re talking about men’s dress shoes) handsome but with tired, sore feet to the end of a long day.

Who needs this?

The cast of Ted Lasso perfectly encapsulates the idea of ​​dress shoes in a scene where they are forced to wear them for a funeral.

Dany: I hate dress shoes so much, Jamie.

Jamie: I know, muchacho. Because remember, they are not made for people like us. They are made for sheep. They are made for Muggles. They are made for assholes.

Dany: When I get home, I will set them on fire, and their memory will burn in hell.

No one has bothered to disrupt the dress shoe industry – until now. The pandemic has created a shift in the way people go and dress for work, which is where the team at Amberjack firmly planted their flag in the dress shoe landscape. They call their shoes The world’s most advanced dress shoe,. With a claim like that, we wanted to know more.

John Peters, the founder of Amberjack didn’t just decide to create an innovative dress shoe for fun. After years of working with big companies like cole haan, Allen EdmondsAnd Adidashe was able to study consumer frustration and realized how sorry the dress shoe industry had become.

While technological advancements in other shoe categories continued to advance, dress shoes were mostly stuck in the past. It was the inspiration to create something different.

More than just a pair of shoes Peters and its partners wanted to create a brand that had a mission and represented more than a P&L statement. Beyond the shoes themselves, the team at Amberjack uses plastic-free, recyclable packaging and is 100% carbon neutral.

A better dress shoe

When creating Amberjack, it was essential that the shoes were made by a partner in line with its values. Its shoes are therefore made by an independent family-owned factory outside Porto, Portugal. They wanted a partner that was forward-thinking enough to be able to create a shoe line that was innovative, but also fit into their mission. The factory has been in operation for over 30 years and manufactures shoes for other major brands, more importantly, the factory’s 50 craftsmen all work under a fair pay policy.

This is Amberjack’s story, but what makes them The world’s most advanced dress shoeand are they comfortable?

Yes. If you want to stop reading here, yes, they are incredibly comfortable and look great. We tested their Original and Onyx Tuxedo shoe, which looks great with a tuxedo, but also jeans and a jacket as well as many other style combinations.

Why are they so comfortable and worth the $179-$199 investment? Glad you stuck around to find out.

It’s really worth it

Amberjack combines athletic shoe technology and dress shoe tradition, like some other brands, but the result is a kind of hybrid shoe that looks a lot more like a dress shoe, but looks amazing. Many other dress shoe brands have a dress shoe upper and an athletic shoe lower half that may be nice to the touch but don’t look as good as a traditional dress shoe.

The technology inside is a special type of foam that activates with your body’s natural heat to form to your foot. It’s like memory foam but more durable, which helps increase arch support. On the outside, Amberjack uses a proprietary outsole made from high-performance athletic technology for flexibility in the front and a tough hiking shoe material in the back, for support. The result is a sturdy and comfortable shoe that provides support and shock absorption.

Are they The most advanced dress shoe in the world? Probably. Do you want to run a marathon with them, no. But you can wear them and stay comfortable. I wore them for a night on the town, walking the dog, to work and to the gym (not a leg day, although I got a lot of weird looks) through all of this testing the Amberjack shoe has kept my feet comfortable. They are a great choice to spruce up your wardrobe and stay cozy at the same time.