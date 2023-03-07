TikToker Mama Tot offers to give away a designer wedding dress

TikTok star Ophelia Nichols says she found a wedding dress worth $4,819 at a thrift store.

She said she bought the designer dress for $50 and planned to give it to a fan.

After seeing Nichols try on the dress, her followers urged her to keep it to herself.

Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Thanks for recording! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app



A TikTok influencer known for acting as a mother figure to her fans has told them she bought a designer wedding dress for $50 from a thrift store and hopes to donate it to a follower who is planning to get married.

Ophelia Nichols, a 41-year-old creator from Alabama known on TikTok as Mama Tot, has grown a following of 11.2 million by playing a mom figure for her young fans, react to other creators discussing difficult life experiences and answering requests for advice on a particular issue a subscriber is facing while using comforting words.

On Sunday, Nichols posted a video in which she could be seen holding a white wedding dress, which she said belonged to the luxury bridal brand Romona Kevea.

According to Nichols, the original tag on the dress said it cost $4,819. Romona Kevea wedding dresses from the brand’s current collection start at around $3,500, Brides magazine reported.

The TikToker said she “felt so bad” for buying the dress for such a bargain that she tried to tell a store employee how valuable it was, but said the employee was happy to let her have it for $50.

Nichols said she wanted to have the dress cleaned to give it to one of her followers she calls her “tater tots” who is planning to get married but can’t afford a designer dress. She then recalled planning for her own wedding and researching designer magazines, wishing she could afford to splurge on her dress.

“I cried when I put that dress in my truck because I would have given anything to have it years ago when I got married, and I know that would mean something to me. one of you,” she said. “Of course I could get it cleaned up and sell it on eBay for anything, but no, I want someone else to have this experience that I haven’t had the chance to have.”

The TikToker filmed herself trying on the dress and said she would ideally like to give it to a local fan in Alabama so they can try it on first to see if it fits her well.

“It’s beautiful. It would have been the dress I would have gotten married in. I’m speechless,” she said as she twirled the dress in front of the camera.

Instead of rushing to submit their names to win the dress giveaway, an overwhelming majority of Nichols’ commenters said they thought the designer should keep the dress because they thought it looked good on her and they felt sympathy after she talked about how much she loved him. A number of people have suggested she might even wear the dress to renew her vows with husband Derick, whom Nichols calls Papa Tot online.

“No, no, I want someone else to enjoy this beautiful dress who might not get the chance,” Nichols wrote in response to a commenter who suggested it.

Nichols has yet to make a statement on when she plans to donate the dress. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the past, she has appealed to her fans for help.

Last year she requested information about her 18-year-old son, Randon Lee, who was shot and killed in June. Nichols asked his TikTok followers if anyone knew anything that could identify Lee’s killer. She also shared a link to a GoFundMe page at the time, which raised $280,980 to cover her funeral expenses. Police arrested a man suspected of the murder in August, several reports said.

For more stories like this, check out Insider’s digital literacy team coverage here.