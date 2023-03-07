The best plus size prom dresses to buy now: Asos, Torrid and more

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publisher partners a commission.

Prom night can be one of the most memorable events in a teenager’s life, and finding the perfect prom dress is a crucial part of the experience. From sleek and sophisticated to trendy and fun, there are endless options to choose from. Prom dresses come in a variety of styles, including prom dresses, A-line, mermaid, sheath, and high-low designs. Each style flatters different body types and offers unique features such as intricate beading, embroidery, lace and more. Some prom dresses are even glamorous enough to be worn at weddings!

So what are we wearing?Subscribe to the weekly Style Check Revieweds newsletter to get answers from stylish people.

Traditionally, prom dresses have been associated with pastel colors such as pink, lavender and mint green, but in recent years bold hues such as red, navy blue and black have become more popular. Metallics, sequins and sequins are also trending for a glamorous look. With so many styles, colors, and designs available, it can be difficult to choose the perfect dress that will make you feel like you’re already the prom queen. If you are looking for a stunning prom dress, one of these 10big size Prom dresses can end up being exactly what you dreamed of.

1. Hutch Strapless High-Low Bubble Dress

If you’re looking for a show-stopping dress to wear to prom, look no further than the Strapless High Low Ball Gown of Hutch. This dress features a unique bubble silhouette with a high-low hem that creates a dramatic and elegant look while showing off your gorgeous shoes. The dress is strapless with a sweetheart neckline and a fitted ruched bodice that flares out into a full, pleated skirt. It’s made from a lightweight, silky material that’s comfortable to wear and moves beautifully with the body, making it a great choice for prom. It is sold in women plus sizes 16W to 26W and in two colors.

$298 at Anthropologie

2. Asos Curve Pleated Drop Shoulder Midi Dress

When you find a dress like the Pleated Cold Shoulder Midi Dress from Asos Curve, you don’t hesitate to wear it at the prom. The simple black color means you can use all of your accessories to really stand out in the crowd on the dance floor. Pair this midi dress with your shiniest necklace and earrings and a pair of metallic strappy heels. Fans of this dress say it’s flattering and hugs their curves beautifully. The dress is available in plus women’s sizes 12 to 26.

$70 at Asos

3. Ever-Pretty Sparkly V-Neck Maxi Dress with Leg Slit

This Sparkly V-Neck Maxi Dress by Ever-Pretty features a sparkling sequin pattern in a flattering A-line silhouette. It has a V-neckline and long sleeves, with a cinched waist and a flowing skirt that extends to the floor. The sparkling sequins catch the light beautifully, so you’ll effortlessly stand out while dancing the night away. The dress also has a comfortable and breathable lining, making it easy to wear for long periods of time. If that’s not sleek enough, the leg slit adds just enough sexiness to really complete the look. This long dress is available in plus women’s sizes 14 to 26 and in five great colors. Critics say get bigger!

$59.99 on Amazon

4. Betsy & Adam Metallic Halter Neck Dress

Make a grand entrance at your prom with the Betsy & Adam metallic halter dress. The open back accentuates your shoulders, while the metallic fabric adds a touch of glamor to your prom look. This dress features a fitted bodice that blends into a flowing skirt, creating a beautiful silhouette. The skirt has a pleated design that adds texture and movement with every twist and turn. Pair it with shiny heels and statement earrings and you’ll be ready for the big night. This dress is available for women plus sizes 14 to 22.

$298 at Bloomingdales

5. Steamy Satin Mini Skater Dress

If you prefer a shorter prom dress, you’ll love this Satin Skater Mini Dress of Torrid. Crafted from smooth, luxurious satin, this dress features a flattering fit and flare silhouette that accentuates your curves in all the right places. The deep black color adds a touch of sophistication, while the mini length and flared skirt give it a flirty and fun vibe. The dress also features a v-neckline to show off a statement collar and adjustable straps that allow for a customizable fit. It is available in women plus sizes 10 to 30 and in a light pink color.

$69.75 (save $69.75) at Torrid

6. La Femme Lace Off-The-Shoulder Tulle Dress

Capture the essence of romance and elegance in this stunning Off-the-shoulder tulle and lace dress of the woman. Intricate floral lace details are complemented by a delicate tulle skirt that falls beautifully to the floor, creating a dreamy, ethereal effect. The off-the-shoulder neckline adds a touch of allure, while the subtle shimmer adds a touch of glamor to the ensemble. Perfect for any special occasion, but this dress is sure to turn heads and make you feel like the belle from prom to prom. This dress is available in women’s plus sizes 12W to 24W and in three colors.

$508 at Lord&Taylor

Mario Day 2023 is this week:Celebrate with Nintendo Switch deals at Amazon, Best Buy and more

Sleep Week 2023:Save Hundreds On Mattresses, Bedding & Pillows Now

7. PrettyLittleThing Velvet Underwired Crossover Midi Dress

Enhance your prom look with this stunning Underwired velvet wrap midi dress by PrettyLittleThing. The front criss-cross underwire design offers a stunning and supportive fit, while the luxurious velor material drapes your curves beautifully. The elegant midi length and adjustable straps make this dress versatile enough for a range of occasions, so you can keep wearing it even after prom. Dress it up with statement jewelry and heels, or keep it simple with understated accessories. Whatever your style, this velvet midi dress is sure to turn heads. This dress is available in plus women’s sizes 12 to 26.

$31 (save $31) at PrettyLittleThing

8. H&M Sequin Wrap Dress

This Sequin wrap dress from H&M is a great choice if you are looking for an elegant but more casual prom dress. The sequin material will have you shimmering and sparkling all night long, while the wrap-front design creates a figure-flattering silhouette. The added shoulder pads give the dress some structure and would look gorgeous with chic heels and sparkly earrings to balance out the ensemble. This dress is available in plus women sizes L to 4XL.

$64.99 at H&M

9. Winslow Reform Dress

Not all prom dresses need to be glitzy or extravagant. The simple yet beautiful design of this Winslow dress by Reformation is a unique take on typical ballgowns. Crafted from 100% rayon, this dress features a relaxed fit that drapes effortlessly over any figure. The deep V-neck and soft sleeves with delicate floral details add a touch of elegance, while the thigh-high slit and flowing hemline create a modern touch. The Winslow dress is perfect for any occasion, from a romantic date to a chic wedding guest look. For the ball, dress it up with a classic pump and a long necklace or more casual with a shawl and flats. The Winslow dress is available in two colors and in plus sizes 1X to 3X.

$328 to reform

10. Betsy & Adam Galaxy Sequin Draped Dress

If you are looking for a dress that will make you feel out of this world, you will love this Galaxy Sequin Draped Dress by Betsy & Adam. Glittering galaxy sequin fabric effortlessly catches the light as you move, while draping across the bodice adds a touch of elegance. The cap sleeves are fitted with an attached shawl, giving the design a futuristic look. The boat neckline means this dress looks better with a pair of dangling earrings than a necklace. Reviewers mention that this dress may leave sparkles, but it’s worth it for all the sparkle. This dress is available in plus women sizes 14W to 22W.

$315 at Macys

The product experts ofRevised have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Rated onFacebook,Twitter,instagram,ICT Tac OrFlipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.