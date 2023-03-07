Fashion
Dundas and DRESSX present See Now Wear Now at Paris Fashion Week
For Dundas World D24, his first Paris Fashion Week show in four years, Peter Dundas teamed up with digital metacloset DRESSX. Outfit founders Daria Shapovalova and Natalia Modenova created a digital AR wearable of the collections’ first look, a nautical-inspired coat and hat.
The See Now, Wear Now look that landed on the DRESSX app just before the show, gave guests including Vogues Suzy Menkes a chance to try it on virtually before it even hit the IRL runway.
We are reinventing the concept of See Now, Buy Now, to See Now, Wear Now, so that everyone can get closer to the brand’s DNA by interacting with its master pieces in digital reality, Shapovalova and Modenova said via text message.
We see demand from fashion brands to reach new audiences, they added.
One of the reasons we started our brand was that I wanted to explore technology as a way to connect with our customers, Peter Dundas told me while following the trail at the Opera Garnier in Paris.
For Dundas World, which launched at the 2017 Grammy Awards with Beyonc Knowles sporting her very first look, celebrity currency and technology have always been essential.
DRESSX has previously partnered with Dundas World on exclusive NFT apparel of the Super Bowl outfits it created for artist Mary J. Blige last year.
They are extremely talented and I have so much fun working with them, Dundas excited about Shapovalova and Modenova.
Making the looks available digitally also serves to democratize the brand by allowing it to be accessible by people who might not even begin to afford it in real life.
We want to dress as many people as possible, Dundas said. It feels like a big step up, it’s one of the most wonderful things when you’re able to reach out to people and see them wearing the look virtually as well; it’s super exciting for me.
Dundas and DRESSX will continue their association for the second edition of Metaverse Fashion Week at Decentraland when they team up on other digital wearables.
It feels like an added bonus for your season, he said. We were really excited to do a show again at Metaverse Fashion Week, so I’m going straight back to work on that.
Further expanding its web3 presence, Dundas also deposited its D24 collection in the form of 340 PoAP (proof of attendance protocol) tokens to guests who attended the show. Designed by creative studio UME in collaboration with Polkadot, they will be minted on the sustainable Unique Network blockchain and provide access to additional exclusive D24 content.
It’s a family affair: Victoria Bousis, CEO of UME Studio and director of XR, is the sister of Dundas World co-founder and chief image officer, Evangelo Bousis, also life partner of Dundas with whom he has two children.
Much like the DRESSX duo, she brought a female perspective to the brand’s web3 iteration. As a director in space, I was inspired by the story behind the iconic designs of Peter Dundas and the Dundas woman, she said in a statement.
Dundas has been heavily invested in the intersection of Web3 technologies and fashion since the beginning of this movement, added Evangelo Bousis. PoAPs are just the beginning. We can’t wait to show the world all the game-changing experiences we’re building together.”
|
