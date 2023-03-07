Ciara adopted the nude dress at Paris Fashion Week





The front rows of the Fall 2023 shows at Paris Fashion Week are always star-studded. Last week, Emma Roberts, Zendaya, Emily Ratajkowski and Avril Lavigne all made cameos. Also on stage was singer Ciara, who landed in the City of Light to catch Dundas’ show (along with Elie Saab and Giambattista Valli). Being at Paris Fashion Week is always a very special experience, says Ciara vogue. This is particularly memorable for me as I often mark time with my fashion moments; I tend to remember events by what I wore, so being here and wearing amazing fashion is like a dream that will forever be etched in my memory. A regular VIP during fashion month, she once again looked forward to being inspired by this season’s new design concepts. Every show is a sensory experience, says Ciara. I’m inspired by seeing the latest trends and meeting some of the best designers in the world. Of course, she’s never one to turn down a trip to one of the most romantic cities in the world. My favorite thing about Paris isn’t just the beautiful language, but the incredibly strong sense of fashion that’s woven into the fabric of this city, she says. At the Dundas show, Ciara was thrilled to support designer Peter Dundas, who is a close friend of hers. He’s always right, says Ciara, who is a fan of his sexy clothes. He knows how to make women sexy with beautiful silhouettes. There’s nothing better than being at Paris Fashion Week and supporting your friend on their journey. Her favorite looks in the collection were the ones she could imagine wearing for a night out. The sheer black crystal halter dress is one of my favorites, says Ciara. Incredibly sexy and daring, this is definitely a dress I want! Of course, she also needed her own seductive look for her front-row appearance. She opted for all black but, given that it was totally transparent, it was anything but simple. Peter put together my look for the show: it’s classy, ​​sexy and romantic all rolled into one, Ciara says of her nude style dress. She liked the hint of lingerie peeking out from underneath. I love the combination of the sheer fabric with the visible garters underneath, says Ciara. It intricately balances the intersection of classic, sexy, edgy and yet still demure. It’s Peter’s genius. Clearly inspired by what she saw during fashion month, Ciara says she will be bringing new style ideas to her own fashion house, The House of LR&C, which she co-founded with husband Russell Wilson in 2020. I can’t wait to grow as an entrepreneur, says Ciara. She also plans to release new music. I teased a new song for my fans called Da Girls, which is a fun anthem about female empowerment, Ciara says. I’m excited to release new music soon! U.S. too. Below is how Ciara prepared for the Dundas show.

