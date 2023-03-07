Avril Lavigne and Tyga Kiss at Paris Fashion Week





A few weeks after calling off her engagement, it looks like April Lavigne may have moved on with her longtime friend, Tyga. As part of Paris Fashion Week, the duo attended the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party on Monday evening. At one point, Tyga threw his arm around the pop star’s neck, grabbing his chin with his other hand before sharing several kisses in front of the cameras and smiling broadly at each other. The pair then went through the event hand in hand. Earlier in the day, the two musicians also attended Ottolinger’s show where they sat side by side whispering in each other’s ears. Rumors that Tyga and Lavigne had started dating began in February when TMZ posted photos of the two of them having dinner with a group of friends at Nobu. The pair shared a hug in the parking lot, however, sources confirmed to the outlet at the time that they were just good friends, nothing more. Although, clearly, things have developed since then. In late February, the Complicated singer called off her engagement to another musician sound modewhose real name is Derek Smith, ten months after its proposal. The two musicians were last seen together publicly at a pre-Grammy event in Los Angeles in early February. The reason for their breakup remains unknown, but these same insiders have confirmed that there was no cheating on either side. The news obviously came as a big surprise to Smith, whose rep said People, They were together and engaged three days ago when Mod went on tour, so if anything has changed, that’s news for him. But a source from Lavigne’s camp confirmed to the publication that Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple. Lavigne and Smith first met in January 2021, releasing a collaborative single titled Flames the same month. The following year, in March 2022, the couple became engaged during a trip to Paris. Last month, things still seemed good between the two singers as Smith even released a track from her new album titled Avril’s Song. He said AND! News of the bachelor, I found such a partner in this world to go through the chaos that life gives you. I found this person. I’m with a real grown woman who’s been through it all 10 times and she makes me a better person. Mod Sun added that they weren’t rushing any wedding plans just “live in this moment,” and when it comes to his former bride-to-be, she’s a princess, she really is. She’s a fucking princess. This is real shit, so we’re going to have a very special wedding. I can’t wait for that moment to come.

