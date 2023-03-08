Avril Lavigne spotted kissing Tyga at Paris Fashion Week





Its Fashion Week in the City of Love, and Tyga (legal name Micheal Ray Stevenson) and Avril Lavigne seem to be leaning into at least one element of the romance the French capital inspires. On March 6, the two musicians attended the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party at the Pavillon des Invalides and were photographed holding hands and exchanging kisses. The rapper and pop star made himself comfortable. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images It is uncertain whether the familiar behavior between the two singers means that the rapper has become singers Sk8er Boi’s girlfriend. Representatives for Lavigne declined TODAY.com’s request for comment. Representatives for Tyga did not immediately respond. Both musicians seem to be enjoying what one of the biggest fashion events of the year has to offer. The two were also holding hands. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images On March 2, Tyga attended Givenchy Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 and wore black for the occasion. Meanwhile, the Bite Me singer took to the cobblestone streets of the city and sought to make the most of her time despite recently splitting from her former fiancé and Love Sux collaborator. , Derek Ryan Smith, known professionally as Mod Sun. On Feb. 21, a rep for Lavigne confirmed the couple had broken up. Although Lavigne has yet to speak publicly about her split with Smith, the singer broke her silence on the matter more recently in a Feb. 28 post shared on her Instagram page. In 1 week, my whole life has completely changed, it written at the time. I just know there’s a plan for it all. I will hold my head up (more) always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken. Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends all over the world, thank you for always supporting me. See you on stage. The same day she appeared alongside Tyga, Lavigne attended the Dundas Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show wearing an oversized neon yellow blazer and wore a matching dress and ankle boots. On March 1, Go to Hollywood reported that the eight-time Grammy nominee attended the Courrges fashion show, where the musician revealed the sophistication of her signature punk style. Dressed in black, the musician wore heavy eyeliner, leather thigh high boots, a black trench coat and a Vetements graphic t-shirt as a mini dress. I don’t do s— today the first part of his shirt read while below that a green check mark appeared next to the words Mission Accomplished.

