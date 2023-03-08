The bigger you get, the smaller you act: How a downtown liquor store supercharged J.Crew’s menswear boom





In The Kingdom of Preparation: The Inside Story of J.Crew’s Rise and (Almost) FallMaggie Bullock explores the rollercoaster life of the iconic American brand, including the huge success she found selling clothes in a converted liquor store in Tribeca. Mickey Drexler was a born trader. CEO of J.Crew from 2003 to 2017, he ran a huge American retailer like a merchant behind the counter of his own mom-n-pop, interviewing his customers face-to-face, always energized by the energy of sales area. For him, stores were everythingindicate. So around 2007, he was irritated. At his request, J.Crew had performed a full 180 on his energetic and preppy navy-blazer menswear look. Mickey was betting big on the lumbersexual look of black cuffed denim; Red Wings legacy. However, he had no shop to present it. Sure, most J.Crew stores sold men’s clothing, but women’s clothing, the cash cow that made up about 80% of their sales, took pride of place. The men’s service picked up the dregs, either hidden downstairs or hidden behind. What was the point of having a newsworthy new look if you didn’t have a real boutique where everything could come together where customers could see it in context, soaking up the sum of its parts? But according to Todd Snyder, Mickey’s chief menswear designer (whose eponymous label, as readers well know, is now one of the great menswear success stories of the 2020s), the board of J.Crew kept talking about Mickey. They knew their resident Trade Prince could get carried away.keep youreye on the ball,they told him. For a moment he listened. When Mickey couldn’t take it anymore, he asked branding expert Andy Spade to drop by the office. Spade is the co-founder, with his late wife, Kate Spade, of the brand that bears his name, as well as the Jack Spade line of men’s accessories. He is also, like Mickey, a man born in stores, a master of the immersive shopping experience. Surely Mickey knew what he would get from Andy Spade, who, predictably, took a look at J.Crews’ new line of reimagined menswear and announced, Youmusthave a store! I knew it! Mickey sang. That day, Spade took Mickey and Snyder on a field trip. He knew exactly the place, he said: a grimy little bar with no work in a twisted corner of Tribeca. The original bar was still intact, down to the bottles of bourbon, and the little neon sign in the window:liquor store. Even the old cash register was still there. It was a no-brainer, says Snyder. Courtesy of Dey Street Books In a past life, Mickey had been the explosive force behind the rise of Gap, Inc. in the 80s and 90s. He made Banana Republic (acquired by Gap in 1983) a household name. Invented Old Navy, the baby who quickly left his older siblings in the dust from scratch. As head of these three businesses, he opened a new store in America once every day. But in 2007, at the helm of the very different beast that was J.Crew, Mickey spent months carefully refining the concept of a single, nine-hundred-square-foot shoebox.

